Rightmove has revealed their list of the 10 happiest places to live - with a surprising front runner.

Rightmove has revealed the list of the 10 happiest places to live in the UK.

Every year, Rightmove - the UK’s largest online real estate company - compiles the list which is based on opinions from residents, taking into account what makes them happy to live there, and things that make the areas excellent.

Over 26,000 people living in towns, cities and villages across the UK have taken part, and now Rightmove has revealed the top 10 happiest areas.

Check out the list below which is ranked from 10th area on the list, to the location that took the top spot.