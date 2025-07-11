The Clever Trick to Cool Your Home in a Heatwave and It Won’t Cost You a Penny

House fan

With temperatures rising over to over 30 degrees across the UK, keeping your home cool and comfortable can be a real challenge. According to Jade Oliver, Showroom Stylist at Express Bi-Folding Doors, the secret lies in mastering smart ventilation, and making a few simple changes around your home - and it costs absolutely nothing.

“The simplest and most cost-effective way to cool your home is by creating a cross-breeze,” says Jade. “Open windows or doors at opposite ends of your home to encourage airflow – it acts like a natural wind tunnel that pushes warm air out and pulls cooler air in. It’s a technique we regularly use in our showrooms when temperatures rise, and it can instantly reduce the indoor heat.”

This zero-cost method, often overlooking in favour of fans or air con, is is one of the most sustainable ways to ventilate a property especially in modern homes that benefit from wide windows and sliding doors.

Jade Oliver adds, “Even if you don’t have large doors, this trick works in any home with two accessible points for air to move through. To boost the effect, open upper windows upstairs to let hot air escape, as heat naturally rises.”

Alongside this clever ventilation method, Jade shares more expert advice to help households beat the heat this summer, with all the tips focused on low-effort, low-cost changes that can make a big difference.

Here are 7 budget friendly ways to keep your home cool this summer:

Create cross breeze

Open windows or doors on opposite sides of your home to flush hot air out and bring cool air in. In multi-storey homes, open upstairs windows to allow heat to escape from the top.

Time your airflow right

Ventilate during the coolest parts of the day typically early morning and late evening. Avoid leaving windows open in the middle of the day when the air outside is hotter than inside. Otherwise you risk letting in warm air and making your home even hotter.

Keep your curtains, blinds closed

Curtains and blinds should be kept closed during the day, but once the heat starts to drop they can be opened again. Invest in a thermal or blackout curtain to keep rooms significantly cooler.

Create a DIY ‘cool room’

Focus on keeping just one room as your designated cool space ideally one that's naturally shaded. Set up fans, keep blinds drawn, and move there during the hottest parts of the day to avoid overheating the entire house.

Switch up your bedding and decor

Swap heavy duvets and throws for lightweight cotton or linen versions. Natural fabrics are more breathable and help regulate body temperature better than synthetics. Opt for lighter-coloured bedding and cushions too, as they reflect rather than absorb the heat.

Switch off unused tech

Electronics like TVs, laptops, and chargers all generate heat, even when not in use. Turn off unused devices at the plug and try to limit oven and stove use during the hottest times of the day to avoid heating up your home unnecessarily.

Add houseplants

Indoor plants not only brighten up your home but can help cool it down. Plants like peace lilies and ferns release moisture into the air, which can create a refreshing effect indoors.