The day the zoo came to visit

By Kirsten Bishop
Contributor
4 minutes ago
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
Badgeworth Court care home, in Cheltenham, was full of animal mischief when the mobile zoo came to visit the home.

Residents at Badgeworth Court were pleasantly surprised to see animals such as Guinea Pigs, Giant Insects and even a Corn Snake paid a visit.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

General Manager Rosalynn Forson said: “Our residents have really enjoyed their unusual visitors. We knew that having the mobile zoo here would be a bit of fun for all our residents, especially as some find it difficult to go on many outings in our minibus. We are always looking for new activities for the residents and today we have seen the seen the enjoyment and the therapeutic influence animals can have on people.”

Badgeworth Court care home is run by Barchester Healthcare, one of the UK’s largest care providers, which is committed to delivering personalised care across its care homes and hospitals. Badgeworth Court provides residential care, nursing care and dementia care for residents from respite care to long term stays.

Related topics:Residents

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.