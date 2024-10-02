The day the zoo came to visit

Badgeworth Court care home, in Cheltenham, was full of animal mischief when the mobile zoo came to visit the home.

General Manager Rosalynn Forson said: “Our residents have really enjoyed their unusual visitors. We knew that having the mobile zoo here would be a bit of fun for all our residents, especially as some find it difficult to go on many outings in our minibus. We are always looking for new activities for the residents and today we have seen the seen the enjoyment and the therapeutic influence animals can have on people.”