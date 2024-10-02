The day the zoo came to visit
Residents at Badgeworth Court were pleasantly surprised to see animals such as Guinea Pigs, Giant Insects and even a Corn Snake paid a visit.
General Manager Rosalynn Forson said: “Our residents have really enjoyed their unusual visitors. We knew that having the mobile zoo here would be a bit of fun for all our residents, especially as some find it difficult to go on many outings in our minibus. We are always looking for new activities for the residents and today we have seen the seen the enjoyment and the therapeutic influence animals can have on people.”
Badgeworth Court care home is run by Barchester Healthcare, one of the UK’s largest care providers, which is committed to delivering personalised care across its care homes and hospitals. Badgeworth Court provides residential care, nursing care and dementia care for residents from respite care to long term stays.
