The evolving preferences of Londoners as they seek to move away from Britain

Research by the team behind the Moving to Portugal Show and Seminars has shed light on Londoners’ changing migration plans since the UK’s general election in July 2024.

“As individuals relocate to other countries, their preferences are evolving beyond mere lifestyle choices,” reveals Christina Hippisley, General Manager of the Portuguese Chamber of Commerce in the UK, which organises the event. “Today’s movers are placing much more emphasis on getting personalised visa and financial guidance to meet their family’s specific needs. Our research shows that many movers plan to continue working for UK-based companies while securing their children’s education for the future, in the UK, Portugal and globally. As a result, potential movers are increasingly taking steps to ensure every aspect of their move is well-managed, creating future opportunities for themselves and their families.”

Since 2017, the free-to-attend Moving to Portugal Show and Seminars have been helping Britons to address the tax, residency, property, insurance and lifestyle considerations of moving to Portugal. To date, more than 9,000 visitors have attended the shows.

At the last show in London, which took place pre-election in March 2024, attendees were keen to find out about residency and visas (60.4%), tax (47.7%), house prices (44.7%), the legal aspects of moving to Portugal (41.6%) and investment visas (31.6%).

For the next Moving to Portugal Show, taking place at the Pestana Chelsea Bridge Hotel on 17th October 2024, visas remain high on the agenda for many attendees.

“The discussions we’re having with people in advance of the next show are focused around visas and on how the tax regime in Portugal compares to the UK, along with the potential impact of fiscal residency in Portugal,” comments Hippisley. “In the run up to the UK budget on 30th October, we’re now seeing a lot of entrepreneurs and businesspeople looking at Portugal as a relocation destination for themselves and their families.”

Portugal has long been a favourite destination for retirees ready to swap London for a more relaxed life in the sunshine. Now, younger movers are following in their footsteps, looking at Portugal as a location that makes solid financial sense. The cities of Lisbon and Porto have much to offer businesspeople seeking a foothold in Portugal, while the Algarve is popular with those seeking more of a work/life balance.

In recent years, Portugal has done much to court businesspeople who wish to relocate. With a top-quality internet and communications infrastructure, affordable short haul flights and the benefit of being in the same time zone as the UK, Portugal holds plenty of appeal. The country has established itself as an excellent base for senior executives who commute to the UK for just one or two days a month.

“In 2024, Portugal is seen as the ideal location for businesspeople seeking a more relaxed, warmer and welcoming environment, along with their families,” continues Christina Hippisley. “Our conversations with potential movers have shown that people are increasingly looking for larger properties to accommodate their families. Additionally, rather than just considering proximity to leisure facilities, they are now prioritizing access to international schools and healthcare clinics.”

Those looking at a fulltime move are, of course, also keen to ensure they have the latest visa and tax information. Anyone considering leaving London for a new life overseas is welcome to attend the Moving to Portugal Show on 17th October. Tickets are free and can be obtained by registering online. The show will deliver a range of informative seminars and presentations, as well as providing access to specialist exhibitors in the relocation, property, resort, legal, banking, investment and pensions sectors.