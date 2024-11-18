The festive Starbucks drinks equivalent to more than FIVE doughnuts - and what to order instead

By Stacey Wong
Contributor
42 minutes ago
There is a shockingly high sugar content in some of the seasonal drinks featured in the festive menu at Starbucks - a single drink can contain more sugar than five Krispy Kreme original glazed doughnuts.

Jonathon Sitson, from whipped cream canister retailer Quick Whip, advises Starbucks lovers to be mindful of these findings, especially as many of these festive favourites can exceed the recommended daily intake of “free sugars” in just one serving.

Sugar's Impact on Health

Excessive sugar consumption is linked to increased risk of serious health issues like heart diseases and strokes. Sugar-sweetened beverages and foods are often high in calories but also low in nutritional value, leading to weight gain and obesity, a significant risk factor for metabolic diseases like type 2 diabetes.

Starbucks drinks based on Venti sizesStarbucks drinks based on Venti sizes
Starbucks drinks based on Venti sizes

High sugar intake is also associated with mood swings and energy crashes, which can lead to irritability and anxiety. Studies have even discovered that regular sugar consumption has been linked to a higher risk of depression.

The recommended daily sugar intake for UK adults is capped at 30 grams of free sugars per day, according to guidelines from the World Health Organization (WHO). This recommendation applies to “free sugars,” which are sugars added to foods and drinks by manufacturers, or present in honey, syrups, and fruit juices—not naturally occurring sugars found in whole fruits, vegetables, and milk, which are considered part of a balanced diet.

