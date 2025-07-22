The five hidden hazards drivers aren't expecting this summer

Footage captured by a Nextbase dash cam of a deer jumping in front of car. Photo: Nextbase

With millions of drivers expected on UK roads this weekend as school holidays begin, UK dash cam leader Nextbase is warning motorists about five unexpected driving hazards that could catch them completely off guard – and it's not screaming children in the back seat.

While families prepare for the chaos of excited kids, unfamiliar routes, and holiday traffic, a perfect storm of natural hazards is emerging that could result in serious penalties if drivers don't react correctly.

Nextbase's Head of Road Safety, Bryn Brooker, said, "This weekend presents a perfect storm of driving challenges that most families simply aren't prepared for. While parents are focused on managing excited children and navigating unfamiliar holiday routes, nature is throwing curveballs that could catch even experienced drivers off guard."

1. Ladybird Invasion 2025 Millions of ladybirds are currently swarming across the UK due to soaring summer temperatures, with coastal areas in Essex and Suffolk experiencing what experts are calling the largest invasion in decades. These swarms can suddenly appear on windscreens, obscuring vision, or flood into vehicles through open windows, causing drivers to panic and potentially swerve dangerously.

2. Wildlife Rush Hour Summer's longer daylight hours mean peak wildlife activity coincides with busy travel times. In the New Forest alone, 13 animals have already been killed this year – more than four times the total at this point in 2024.

3. Flying Insect Chaos Wasps, bees, and flying beetles are at their most active during summer heat. A single wasp entering through an open window can cause a driver to panic, swerve, and lose control – creating a far more dangerous situation than the initial sting.

4. Bird Strike Season Young birds learning to fly and migrating species create unexpected hazards as they dart across busy roads, particularly near coastal and rural areas where families are heading for holidays.

5. Heat-Driven Animal Behaviour The current heatwave is driving animals to seek water and shade closer to roads. Deer, foxes, and domestic animals are more likely to dart unexpectedly from roadside vegetation as they search for cooler areas.

The Legal Reality: Know Your Penalties

Under the Road Traffic Act, drivers face serious consequences for mishandling these situations:

£5,000 fine and penalty points for failing to report collisions with dogs, horses, cattle, pigs, goats, sheep, and donkeys

for failing to report collisions with dogs, horses, cattle, pigs, goats, sheep, and donkeys 3-9 penalty points and unlimited fine for careless driving charges when swerving unnecessarily due to insects or panic reactions

for careless driving charges when swerving unnecessarily due to insects or panic reactions Automatic licence revocation for new drivers (within 2 years) who accumulate 6+ points

for new drivers (within 2 years) who accumulate 6+ points Insurance implications if you can't prove how you handled sudden hazards correctly

Bryn commented, "We're seeing an unprecedented combination of hazards – from these massive ladybird swarms that can suddenly engulf your windscreen, to heat-stressed wildlife behaving unpredictably near busy holiday routes. The key message is awareness and preparation."

"These might seem like minor incidents, but failing to react correctly to any road hazard – whether it's a swarm of insects or a deer jumping from roadside vegetation – could land you with penalty points and fines up to £5,000. Nobody wants to start their family holiday with a hefty penalty and potential court appearance.

"There will be enough distractions in your car this weekend from excited children and holiday stress. Don't let unexpected natural hazards catch you unprepared. Stay focused, expect the unexpected, and ensure you have a dash cam recording everything. The best protection is being ready for hazards that most drivers never see coming."