The most commonly misspelt brand names - revealed!

Gillette razor

Have you ever found yourself searching for a brand, and botching the spelling? Luckily, search engines are advanced enough now to direct you to where you need to go, despite how bad you mess up. But have you ever wondered which brands suffer from misspellings the most?

Promotional products company Pens.com gathered a list of 54 of the most famous global brands, identifying the three most common search terms associated with each. The three most commonly misspelt variations of the brand names were also obtained. By combining these misspellings with the search terms, the nine most frequently misspelt terms and phrases were identified. The total search volume for these were then compared to correctly spelt searches to determine the ranking.

Mercedes-Benz is the most misspelt brand name, with an average of 35,368.98 incorrect searches for every one million correct searches each month. The German automotive brand became the world’s largest premium vehicle brand in 2018, selling 2.31 million passenger cars.

The term ‘Mercedez’ is the most commonly misspelt, with 174,050 searches per month, followed by ‘Mersedes’ with 101,770 searches per month. ‘Mercedez usa’ is the most frequently misspelt phrase, with 1,170 searches per month.

McDonald's fry box

On average there are 343,610 searches each month for the brand using the incorrect spelling.

Gillette is second, with an average of 8,955.49 incorrect searches for every one million correct searches each month. Gillette is an American brand that sells safety razors and other personal care products such as shaving supplies.

The phrase ‘Gilette razor’ is the most commonly misspelt, with 5,760 searches per month, followed by ‘Gillete razors’ with 4,380 searches per month. ‘Gilette labs’ is close behind, with 4,210 searches per month.

On average, there are 19,280 searches each month for the brand using the incorrect spelling.

Mercedes-Benz dashboard

In third is Häagen-Dazs, with an average of 6,978.94 incorrect searches for every one million correct searches each month. Häagen-Dazs is an American brand established in 1960, which offer products like ice cream tubs, ice cream bars, ice cream cakes, sorbet, frozen yogurt, and gelato.

‘Hagan Daz’ is the most common misspelling, with 1,400 searches per month, while ‘Haagen Das’ has 1,190. Overall, there are an average of 2,810 incorrect searches for the brand each month.

McDonald’s ranks fourth, with an average of 2,896.10 incorrect searches for every one million correct searches each month. The American fast-food giant serves over 69 million customers daily in over 100 countries with items like their iconic French fries and Big Mac burger.

The phrase ‘MacDonalds menu’ is the most frequently misspelt, with 24,200 searches per month. There are 35,980 wrongly spelt searches for the brand every month on average.

In fifth is Hennessy, with an average of 2,630.63 incorrect searches for every one million correct searches each month. Hennessy is a French producer of cognac, selling approximately 102 million bottles a year.

‘Hennesy cognac’ is the most frequently misspelt phrase, with 1,720 searches per month, followed by ‘Hennessey cognac’, with 910 searches per month. Overall, there are an average of 4,100 incorrectly spelt searches for the brand every month.

Chanel is sixth, with an average of 2,004.02 incorrect searches for every one million correct searches each month. The most commonly misspelt phrase is ‘coco Channel’, with 18,300 searches per month, with 25,140 incorrectly spelt searches for the brand overall per month.

Microsoft is seventh, with an average of 1,443.04 incorrect searches for every one million correct searches each month. With 35,260 searches every month, ‘Microsft 365’ is the most misspelt phrase. In total, there are 107,350 wrongly spelt searches for the brand each month.

Eighth is Budweiser, with an average of 1,273.02 incorrect searches for every one million correct searches each month. ‘Budwiser beer’ is the most misspelt phrase, with 1,260 searches every month.

Coca-Cola ranks ninth, with an average of 1,223.87 incorrect searches for every one million correct searches each month. The most commonly misspelt term is ‘Coka Cola’, with 6,240 searches every month.

In tenth is Heineken, with an average of 891.37 incorrect searches for every one million correct searches each month. With 700 searches every month, ‘Heniken beer’ is the most incorrectly searched phrase.

Commenting on the findings, a spokesperson from Pens.com said, “It’s fascinating to see how often people misspell major brand names. Some names are tricky by design, while others suffer from common pronunciation pitfalls that lead to frequent mistakes.

“Even global giants like McDonalds and Coca-Cola are not immune to being misspelt, proving that recognition doesn’t always mean recall.

“The incorrect spelling of a brand could once have been a real problem for visibility, but luckily, today’s search algorithms are smarter than ever. Even if consumers do botch the spelling, they’re still likely to land where they intended.”