The most desirable zodiac signs to date revealed - and it’s bad news for Capricorns

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

New research reveals which star signs are most desired by Brits.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Many people believe that astrology can dictate the compatibility between two people, with fire signs said to be suited to air signs, while earth signs and water signs are often considered a strong match.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

And now, a new survey has revealed which of the 12 signs of the zodiac people would most want to be in a romantic relationship with, with Leos proving to be the most popular choice and Capricorns unveiled as the sign most people believe would be the worst dating partner.

According to the research, carried out by tarot reading site Tarotoo, over 1 in 10 respondents (11.4%) chose Leo as the sign they would most like to date, while Gemini and Virgos also proved popular, closely following in joint second place (9.2%).

When it came to the least desired zodiac sign, it was bad news for those born under the sign of Capricorn, with only 6.4% of respondents opting for the zodiac sign, as Sagittarius (7.8%) and Aquarius (6.7%) also failing to impress.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But what makes a Leo really stand out from other signs, while Capricorn fails to prevail in the love department?

Shedding light on the desirability of each sign, celebrity astrologer Inbaal Honigman reveals why Leo and Capricorn stood out amongst the rest.

Why are Leos such good lovers?Inbaal reveals: “The sign of the Lion are proud and loud. If they're single, you're going to hear about it. Leo is a sign that appreciates your good looks, and they invest in their own. Never a hair out of place, Leos are styled, coiffed and beautified which wins them an army of fans.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Leos congratulate others when they do well, and also themselves, so they can't help but toot their own horn. They are truthful, and will praise you for everything you're great at, too. This makes them seem to be a great catch, which they are, and their joy in giving compliments is also attractive.”

Why are Brits turned off by Capricorns?

Inbaal reveals: “The sign of the Sea-goat will not compromise their peace. If you're bringing drama, they won't date you. If you're prone to lying, cheating, gaslighting or talking during House of Dragon, they won't date you.

“Capricorns are industrious and ambitious, and they keep their heads down, securing their future and their personal joy. They'd love to be in love, but not at any cost.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Since Capricorns don't advertise their single status, their bank balance or their patience and loyalty, they might not enjoy the same glittering dating reputation of other signs. However, they're a stable, faithful and grounded zodiacal sign who'd make a great long-term life partner.”

Survey results

Out of the following star signs, which, if any, would you most want to be in a romantic relationship with?

Leo - 11.4%Gemini and Virgo - 9.2%Scorpio - 8.7%Pisces - 8.4%Taurus - 8.3%Aries - 8.1%Libra - 8%Cancer - 7.9%Sagittarius - 7.8%Aquarius - 6.7%Capricorn - 6.4%