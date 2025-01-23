The most popular pastimes for 2025

Use the 'Submit a Story' link to tell us your news.

As the new year is in full swing, people across the UK are diving into hobbies that inspire creativity, mindfulness, and fitness. Whether it’s painting, crafting, or taking up new sports, 2025 is already shaping up to be a year of personal growth and wellbeing.

Buy Now, Pay Later provider Clearpay highlights just how popular these pursuits have become, with a significant rise in sales across categories linked to hands-on creativity and physical activity. This January, the nation is turning its focus to fulfilling pastimes that encourage balance and self-care.

Artistic expression

The rise of artistic hobbies is evident from the colouring trend sweeping TikTok, sparking a renewed interest in mindful and tactile activities, including painting, journaling, and scrapbooking. This shift marks a deliberate move away from screen-based pastimes towards wholesome and fulfilling endeavours.

Clearpay’s figures reveal year-on-year sales growth on art-related items. Scrapbooking supplies have seen a 167% increase in sales, while paintbrushes follow closely behind with sales growth of 145% Other items such as canvases (+104%), paints (+103%), easels (+85%), and colouring books (+73%) reflect this artistic renaissance.

Sewing and knitting

Sewing and knitting, long-practised crafts, are enjoying a modern revival. Whether as a practical solution for clothing alterations or a soothing creative outlet, these crafts are making a comeback.

Sewing kits have seen a 127% increase in sales, reflecting an increased interest among those looking to upcycle or repair their wardrobe. Knitting needles, with a 50% rise in sales, and sewing machines, which have experienced a 30% sales increase also point to this renewed fascination with traditional crafts that promote sustainability and mindfulness.

Sport wellness

Fitness has become a central focus for many Brits, with activities such as running and Hyrox (a hybrid endurance competition) capturing the enthusiasm of participants across the nation. This renewed commitment to staying active is reflected in Clearpay’s sales data, which reveals a surge in demand for fitness items and equipment.

Running remains an essential new year activity, fuelled by resolutions and the growing popularity of weekend run clubs, which have become TikTok-famous and a popular way to connect. Unsurprisingly, sales of running trainers have surged by 169%.

Home workouts are also thriving, with weights seeing an extraordinary 411% increase in sales, while ankle weights have experienced a 151% rise. This trend highlights a significant shift towards creating gym-like experiences at home.

These figures emphasise the diverse range of sports and fitness trends captivating the nation in 2025. From high-energy activities to creative and practical pursuits, Brits are embracing hobbies that prioritise wellbeing and creativity. As the year unfolds, this dedication to an active and balanced lifestyle is reshaping how the UK approaches health and leisure.