The most stolen items in the UK – experts reveal how social media can increase your risk of burglary

Money and credit cards have been revealed as the most stolen items in UK home burglaries, according to recent data, and experts say social media could be a culprit in the rising number of cases.

The research was carried out by home security provider ADT, who have highlighted concerns over posting personal information on social media, with a correlation between this and the most likely items to be stolen.

Openness on social platforms such as Instagram and TikTok has led to over 121 million combined hashtags for ‘money’ on the two sites, with users sharing videos and images of excessive amounts of cash.

Similarly, the second most stolen item is jewellery (20%), which has amounted nearly 84 million combined hashtags on social platforms, with people eager to flash their bling. Also, amongst the top items to be stolen in UK burglaries are electrical goods, computers, furniture and watches.

Here’s the top 10 most stolen items:

# Most stolen item % of all burglaries Number of hashtags 1 Money / wallet / purse/ credit cards 34% 121 million 2 Jewellery 20% 65 million 3 Electrical goods / cameras 19% 1.5 million 4 Computer / computer equipment 16% 8.4 million 5 Household furniture 13% 56 million 6 Watches 12% 19 million 7 Vehicles / vehicle parts 12% 6 million 8 Clothes 11% 80 million 9 Food / toiletries/ cigarettes 10% 588 million 10 Documents 5% 290,000

Sharing your personal information, location, and showcasing your belongings on social media, can make you a target for online criminals. In some cases, you may find your insurance invalid for certain items depending on the policy. Michelle Bennett, ADT UK Subscriber General Manager, shares her five tips to staying safe online:

Keep personal information private

“When posting online it’s important to not share any personal details to anyone you aren’t familiar with. Accounts can be hacked, so if you find that people are asking for information that you don’t feel comfortable in sharing, then don’t.”

Be careful what you post

“Before you post your next selfie or picture, be mindful what it is that you are showing. If it’s a picture of your new car, jewellery or anything that others may be envious of, you might want to think again before putting it on your social account. There is a large community of people that stalk social media accounts before they commit a burglary, as the criminal may want to familiarise themselves with what you have.”

Be careful who follows you online

“Be mindful who follows you on social media, if it's not a close family or friend you may want to remove them before posting items that may make you a target. On Instagram for example, you can choose who sees your stories, so you can filter out anyone who you aren’t familiar with.”

Keep your location hidden

“If you have a trip coming up, try not to post about it online until you are back from your travels. People who post while sunning up in another country, put themselves at risk of being a victim of burglary, as criminals are aware that you aren’t at home. Even if you don’t plan on jetting off to sunnier climates, try and remain from tagging your location while you’re out.”

Don’t let other people tag you online

“If you’re travelling with a big group or out socialising with close friends, don’t let them tag you in their posts if you don’t feel comfortable of others knowing your location. If your social accounts are public, online criminals may be monitoring your profile, so it’s important to be mindful when thinking about posting online.”

For more information on how to stay safe online, visit: How to protect yourself from social media burglaries | ADT