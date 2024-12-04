The North South Divide Extends to Christmas Family Feuds

Articulate

Brits love getting together with family and friends and tucking into a big Christmas Day feast. That said, some places are more likely to see arguments than others – Scots are in for a peaceful Christmas, while Londoners are most likely to have family rows.

Old habits die hard! New research shows that what Brits are most excited about this Christmas is spending time with family and friends (62%), feasting (58%), giving and receiving presents (49%), and enjoying Christmas entertainment such as festive movies and music (32%).

Older adults (55+) put the most value on spending time with family and friends, with 68% looking forward to it this Christmas. Whereas younger adults aged 18-34 are more excited about Christmas food, with 60% listing it as what they’re most excited about.

But it seems the festive celebrations will be less amicable in some parts of the UK, with the famous family arguments still expected to make an appearance,, according to the researchers from TOMY UK, the no.1 trusted toy brand in the world.

Almost two thirds (65%) of Scots normally have a harmonious Christmas without any family arguments, whereas just 30% of Londoners could say the same.

Regions most likely to have a family argument at Christmas:

1. London (70%)

2. Northern Ireland (57%)

3. North-West (54%)

4. Yorkshire and Humberside (51%)

5. North-East (50%)

6. South-West (50%)

7. East Midlands (49%)

8. West Midlands (48%)

9. South-East (45%)

10. East of England (44%)

11. Wales (38%)

12. Scotland (35%)

TOMY’s research also revealed the top reasons families argue at Christmas. The biggest culprit? Family members being unsociable and spending too much time on their phones or game consoles (14%). Another common source of tension is deciding what time to kick off Christmas activities, like opening presents (13%).

There are some generational differences in how people view family arguments at Christmas. Older survey respondents (55+) are the most relaxed about family feuds at Christmas time, with nearly seven in ten (69%) believing nothing causes their family to argue. In contrast, only 46% of 35-54 year-olds and just28% of 18-34-year-olds say the same.

But it’s not all doom and gloom, as it seems that playing a game can serve as a welcome antidote to Christmas stresses and strains – and bring families together for much-needed family fun.

A fifth (20%) of respondents across the country can’t wait to get competitive over a round of Christmas games, considering them an essential part of their Christmas Day – increasing to over a quarter (27%) of 18-34-year-olds. London (26%) and the West Midlands (24%) top the list as the regions most looking forward to playing games on Christmas Day.

Amongst those who consider games an essential part of their Christmas Day, 68% value their ability to bring people together, rising to 76% of women.

Similarly, over half (52%) of women like playing games at Christmas because of the funny memories and stories they invoke, whilst only three in ten (30%) of men say the same.

James Wing, Games Expert at TOMY, said: “It’s wonderful to see how much Brits value the humble boardgame as a means of bringing people together. That’s what Christmas is all about. However, if you’re looking to keep tensions at bay it might be worth choosing your games carefully this year. If your loved ones can’t stand losing, why not opt for a team game like Medical Mysteries so everyone can end Christmas on a high.”

Game types that Brits get most competitive over at Christmas:

1. Quiz games like the Logo Board Game or Trivial Pursuit (43%)

2. Strategy games like 5 Trax Move (32%)

3. Word games like Articulate (27%)

4. Card games like Screwball Scramble Card Game (22%)

5. Deduction/murder mystery games like Medical Mysteries (16%)

6. Art games like Deface Race (13%)

7. Physical skills games like Foosbots (13%)

8. Dice games like 5 Up (13%)

9. Team games like Medical Mysteries (11%)

10. Abstract strategy games like chess or draughts (8%)

While most Brits who will be celebrating Christmas are looking forward to it, there are a few who can’t wait until it’s over. Nearly one in ten (8%) of us say the thing we’re most looking forward to about Christmas is when it ends, rising to 13% in the North-West. Even more reason to spread some Christmas joy with a family board game.