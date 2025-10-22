The sexiest singers, according to AI but is your favourite there?

Picture of Taylor Swift

A new study has revealed the most attractive singers, according to AI.

Images of various singers, such as Justin Bieber and Sabrina Carpenter, were analysed using an AI attractiveness test tool; the singers were scored out of 10, and those with the highest scores have been deemed the most attractive.

In first place is Taylor Swift, with an attractiveness score of 9.14 out of 10. Taylor Swift has released multiple record-breaking albums, including 1989, which won the Grammy for Album of the Year, and Folklore, which made history for its critical acclaim and commercial success.

Demi Lovato takes second place, with an attractiveness score of 9.10 out of 10. Over the years, Demi has experimented with various music genres, including pop, rock, and R&B, showing her versatility as an artist.

Third place is claimed by Lana Del Rey, with an attractiveness score of 8.93 out of 10. Lana is known for her distinct musical style that blends elements of pop, rock, and baroque pop, often characterised by cinematic soundscapes and nostalgic themes.

Jungkook is in fourth place, with an attractiveness score of 8.87 out of 10. He debuted as the youngest member of BTS in 2013 when he was just 15 years old and is known for his incredible vocal range, impressive dancing skills, and ability to play various musical instruments, including the guitar and piano.

In fifth place is Adele, with an attractiveness score of 8.81 out of 10. Known for her powerful and emotive voice, Adele often draws comparisons to legendary singers and has a unique ability to convey deep emotion in her music.

Dua Lipa takes sixth place, with an attractiveness score of 8.77 out of 10. As well as being renowned for her musical talent , Dua Lipa is considered a fashion icon and has worked with top designers and brands, often making headlines on the red carpet.

Seventh place is claimed by Megan Thee Stallion, with an attractiveness score of 8.75 out of 10. Known for her confident and empowering lyrics, Megan promotes themes of self-love, independence, and body positivity, resonating with many fans.

Zayn Malik is in eighth place, with an attractiveness score of 8.71 out of 10. Zayn gained fame as a member of the boy band One Direction, which was formed on the reality show The X Factor in 2010.

Ninth place is taken by Kacey Musgraves, with an attractiveness score of 8.69 out of 10. She is an accomplished songwriter , having written songs for other artists, including Miranda Lambert and Luke Bryan, and is known for her introspective and relatable lyrics.

Lastly, Meghan Trainor seizes tenth place, with an attractiveness score of 8.66 out of 10. Meghan’s music blends pop, doo-wop, and R&B influences, often featuring catchy melodies and empowering lyrics about body positivity and self-acceptance.