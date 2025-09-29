These are the most expensive and cheapest racecourse pints in the country

The 2025 event featured the prestigious South of England International Horse Trials.

Cheltenham Racecourse has hit the headlines after announcing the price of a pint of Guinness will be lowered for the 2026 Festival, returning to the 2022 price of £7.50 but that price still ranks as the most expensive racecourse beer in the country.

The Racing Post has analysed the cost of a pint up and down the country at racecourses as the Jumps season gets underway.

The cost of a beer at Cheltenham, even outside of the Festival itself, ranks as one of the most expensive in the country, with Ludlow Racecourse offering the cheapest pint around at just £4.50, a whole £3 less than what it costs at Prestbury Park.

Fakenham and Ayr are tied for second in the standings with a £5 pint, followed by Newton Abbot, who charge £5.20 a pint.

Cheltenham ranks as the most expensive with its £7.50 offering, closely followed by another premier track in Aintree (£7.20), a third premier track in Epsom (£7.25) and then Ascot (£7)/

A spokesperson for Racing Post said: “Cheltenham has decided to lower its price of a pint across the new season, but it still ranks as the most expensive pint on offer at a racecourse for the jumps season.

Ludlow is the place to go if you want a cheap beer at just £4.50 for a pint from its local brewery but if you’re heading to some of the premier tracks in the country this season, be prepared to fork out for your pint.”

Methodology

Each racecourse was ranked individually for each category, with lower prices ranking higher and higher prices ranking lower. The only exception to this rule was for TripAdvisor ratings, where a higher TripAdvisor rating was ranked higher and lower ratings ranked lower.

Each of the individual rankings were then added together for each respective racecourse, giving a total index score. Each racecourse was then ranked based on their index score, giving a final ranking.

Note that the final ranking only includes racecourses for which a complete data set exists, while Southwell ranks lowest for a burger price with no alternative being offered.Also note that Taunton's rating was taken from Google Reviews rather than TripAdvisor, with the latter not being available for that specific track.

The data was compiled directly from the racecourses in the study, using a combination of data scraping and direct contact with racecourse stakeholders.

For the ticket price data, the price was taken of the cheapest available adult ticket for a non-Premier Raceday at each track.

Beverage prices were taken from official racecourse bars, while food prices were collated from food concession outlets.

All data was compiled between August 1 and 31 2025 and prices were correct at the time of publication.