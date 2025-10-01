These are the most popular NFL teams in America — the Dallas Cowboys lead the rank

The Dallas Cowboys, the Kansas City Chiefs, and the Detroit Lions are the most searched NFL teams in America, according to a new study.

The research, carried out by iGaming experts at GameZinger, analysed average monthly search volumes on Google to determine which NFL teams are searched for the most.

The most searched NFL teams in America

Rank Team Average monthly searches 1. Dallas Cowboys 98,281 2. Kansas City Chiefs 96,404 3. Detroit Lions 82,923 4. Green Bay Packers 76,976 5. Minnesota Vikings 68,909 6. Buffalo Bills 50,130 7. Chicago Bears 48,516 8. Denver Broncos 47,147 9. Pittsburgh Steelers 41,008 10. Baltimore Ravens 39,380

According to the findings, the Dallas Cowboys are the most popular NFL team in America, with 98,281 average monthly searches. Often referred to as "America's Team," the Cowboys have cultivated a legacy of success, bolstered by five Super Bowl championships, iconic players, and a passionate fan base.

Close behind are the Kansas City Chiefs, with 96,404 average monthly searches. The Chiefs have become a dominant force in recent years, and their recent Super Bowl victories have solidified their status as one of the NFL’s premier franchises. Additionally, Travis Kelce’s relationship with Taylor Swift has likely helped increase the team’s search volume, with Swift’s fans also taking an interest in her beau.

The Detroit Lions rank third, with 82,923 average monthly searches. Their loyal fan base has been eagerly following the team’s progress as they aim to establish themselves as a serious contender in the NFL.

The Green Bay Packers are the fourth most popular NFL team in America, with 76,976 average monthly searches. The team has four Super Bowl wins and a history of legendary players, such as Brett Favre and Aaron Rodgers.

The Minnesota Vikings come in fifth place, with an average of 68,909 monthly searches. Their iconic purple and gold branding is instantly recognizable, and the team consistently captivates fans with their pursuit of a Super Bowl title.

The Buffalo Bills, with 50,130 average monthly searches, have seen a resurgence in popularity thanks to their recent success in the AFC. The team is the sixth most searched NFL team in the U.S.

In seventh place are the Chicago Bears, with 48,516 average monthly searches. As one of the oldest teams in the league, the Bears’ legendary defense and Super Bowl victory in 1985 keep them relevant among NFL fans.

The Denver Broncos rank eighth, with 47,147 average monthly searches. Renowned for their Super Bowl-winning history and passionate fan base, the team’s legacy includes Hall of Fame players like John Elway and Peyton Manning.

The Pittsburgh Steelers come in ninth, with 41,008 average monthly searches. The team is one of the most successful in NFL history, with six Super Bowl championships.

Rounding out the top ten are the Baltimore Ravens, with 39,380 monthly searches. Known for their strong defense and recent success under quarterback Lamar Jackson, the Ravens continue to be a formidable presence in the league.

The least searched NFL teams in America

Rank Team Average monthly searches 1. Indianapolis Colts 6,294 2. Jacksonville Jaguars 9,203 3. Los Angeles Chargers 10,259 4. Tennessee Titans 11,754 5. New York Giants 13,614 6. New York Jets 14,325 7. Cincinnati Bengals 14,639 8. Los Angeles Rams 15,953 9. Arizona Cardinals 16,418 10. Las Vegas Raiders 16,944

On the other hand, the Indianapolis Colts rank as the least searched NFL team in America, with just 6,294 average monthly searches. Despite their storied history, including Peyton Manning’s tenure, the Colts have struggled to maintain consistent interest in recent years.

The Jacksonville Jaguars, with 9,203 average monthly searches, rank as the second least searched NFL team in the U.S. While recent playoff appearances and rising star Trevor Lawrence have generated some buzz, the Jaguars still face challenges in building a larger fanbase.

Other teams with low search volumes include the Los Angeles Chargers (10,259 average monthly searches) and the Tennessee Titans (11,754 average monthly searches), in third and fourth place, respectively, both of which have smaller markets and less widespread appeal compared to the NFL’s top franchises.

The New York Giants (13,614 average monthly searches) and New York Jets (14,325 average monthly searches) come in fifth and sixth, respectively. Both teams have faced prolonged struggles on the field, which may have contributed to the decline in online searches.

The Cincinnati Bengals (14,639 average monthly searches) and Los Angeles Rams (15,953 average monthly searches) also rank among the least searched, in seventh and eighth place, despite recent Super Bowl appearances.

Meanwhile, the Arizona Cardinals (16,418 average monthly searches) and Las Vegas Raiders (16,944 average monthly searches) round out the list of teams with the lowest online interest, in ninth and tenth place, respectively.

Titko Titev, CEO and CTO of GameZinger, commented on the findings ,“While iconic franchises like the Dallas Cowboys and Kansas City Chiefs dominate, with over 10,000 more searches than the third most popular NFL team, it’s also interesting to see the challenges smaller-market teams—or teams that have been facing tougher campaigns—face in generating interest among fans."