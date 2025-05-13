These are the most popular UFC fighters
A new study by Fantasy MMAdness recently analyzed the UFC fighters with the most Google searches in the U.S. and uncovered some interesting trends.
Each UFC fighter has cultivated a unique following, reflecting their individual appeal and fanbase. Here are the top 10 fighters based on average search volume:
Jon Jones, ranked first, leading with a staggering 2,311,130 average searches, solidifying his position as one of the most searched and controversial fighters in the sport. Following him in second is Conor McGregor, with 1,261,210 searches, thanks to his charisma, media presence, and past achievements.
In third place, Islam Makhachev garners 819,920 searches, fueled by his successful title reign and connection to the legacy of Khabib Nurmagomedov. Bryce Mitchell ranks 4th with 488,600 searches, while Ilia Topuria holds the 5th spot with 363,180 searches.
Sean O'Malley, in 6th place with 300,340 searches, has seen a rise in popularity thanks to his exciting fighting style and active social media presence. Fighters like Nate Diaz (7th, 183,010), Dustin Poirier (8th, 180,030), and Israel Adesanya (9th, 156,350) also maintain strong search interest due to their memorable rivalries and high-profile fights. In 10th place, Dricus Du Plessis has 152,810 searches.
|Rank
|Fighter
|Average Google Searches
|1
|Jon Jones
|2,311,130
|2
|Conor McGregor
|1,261,210
|3
|Islam Makhachev
|819,920
|4
|Bryce Mitchell
|488,600
|6
|Sean O'Malley
|300,340
|7
|Nate Diaz
|183,010
|8
|Dustin Poirier
|180,030
|9
|Israel Adesanya
|156,350
|5
|Ilia Topuria
|363,180
|10
|Dricus Du Plessis
|152,810
|11
|Charles Oliveira
|149,630
|12
|Max Holloway
|148,600
|13
|Alex Pereira
|148,140
|14
|Amanda Nunes
|121,590
|15
|Leon Edwards
|115,960
|16
|Kamaru Usman
|115,680
|17
|Tony Ferguson
|106,200
|18
|Jorge Masvidal
|98,750
|19
|Valentina Shevchenko
|69,380
|20
|Henry Cejudo
|59,300