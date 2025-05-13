These Are the Most Popular UFC Fighters

The UFC has always been a sport that stirs passion, excitement, and loyal followings. But beyond the octagon, one measure of a fighter’s cultural reach is their popularity on the internet.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A new study by Fantasy MMAdness recently analyzed the UFC fighters with the most Google searches in the U.S. and uncovered some interesting trends.

Most Popular

Each UFC fighter has cultivated a unique following, reflecting their individual appeal and fanbase. Here are the top 10 fighters based on average search volume:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Jon Jones, ranked first, leading with a staggering 2,311,130 average searches, solidifying his position as one of the most searched and controversial fighters in the sport. Following him in second is Conor McGregor, with 1,261,210 searches, thanks to his charisma, media presence, and past achievements.

In third place, Islam Makhachev garners 819,920 searches, fueled by his successful title reign and connection to the legacy of Khabib Nurmagomedov. Bryce Mitchell ranks 4th with 488,600 searches, while Ilia Topuria holds the 5th spot with 363,180 searches.

Sean O'Malley, in 6th place with 300,340 searches, has seen a rise in popularity thanks to his exciting fighting style and active social media presence. Fighters like Nate Diaz (7th, 183,010), Dustin Poirier (8th, 180,030), and Israel Adesanya (9th, 156,350) also maintain strong search interest due to their memorable rivalries and high-profile fights. In 10th place, Dricus Du Plessis has 152,810 searches.

Rank Fighter Average Google Searches 1 Jon Jones 2,311,130 2 Conor McGregor 1,261,210 3 Islam Makhachev 819,920 4 Bryce Mitchell 488,600 6 Sean O'Malley 300,340 7 Nate Diaz 183,010 8 Dustin Poirier 180,030 9 Israel Adesanya 156,350 5 Ilia Topuria 363,180 10 Dricus Du Plessis 152,810 11 Charles Oliveira 149,630 12 Max Holloway 148,600 13 Alex Pereira 148,140 14 Amanda Nunes 121,590 15 Leon Edwards 115,960 16 Kamaru Usman 115,680 17 Tony Ferguson 106,200 18 Jorge Masvidal 98,750 19 Valentina Shevchenko 69,380 20 Henry Cejudo 59,300