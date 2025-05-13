These are the most popular UFC fighters

By Enis Shala
13th May 2025, 5:39pm
These Are the Most Popular UFC Fighters
These Are the Most Popular UFC Fighters
The UFC has always been a sport that stirs passion, excitement, and loyal followings. But beyond the octagon, one measure of a fighter’s cultural reach is their popularity on the internet.

A new study by Fantasy MMAdness recently analyzed the UFC fighters with the most Google searches in the U.S. and uncovered some interesting trends.

Most Popular

    Each UFC fighter has cultivated a unique following, reflecting their individual appeal and fanbase. Here are the top 10 fighters based on average search volume:

    Jon Jones, ranked first, leading with a staggering 2,311,130 average searches, solidifying his position as one of the most searched and controversial fighters in the sport. Following him in second is Conor McGregor, with 1,261,210 searches, thanks to his charisma, media presence, and past achievements.

    In third place, Islam Makhachev garners 819,920 searches, fueled by his successful title reign and connection to the legacy of Khabib Nurmagomedov. Bryce Mitchell ranks 4th with 488,600 searches, while Ilia Topuria holds the 5th spot with 363,180 searches.

    Sean O'Malley, in 6th place with 300,340 searches, has seen a rise in popularity thanks to his exciting fighting style and active social media presence. Fighters like Nate Diaz (7th, 183,010), Dustin Poirier (8th, 180,030), and Israel Adesanya (9th, 156,350) also maintain strong search interest due to their memorable rivalries and high-profile fights. In 10th place, Dricus Du Plessis has 152,810 searches.

    Rank Fighter Average Google Searches
    1 Jon Jones 2,311,130
    2 Conor McGregor 1,261,210
    3 Islam Makhachev 819,920
    4 Bryce Mitchell 488,600
    6 Sean O'Malley 300,340
    7 Nate Diaz 183,010
    8 Dustin Poirier 180,030
    9 Israel Adesanya 156,350
    5 Ilia Topuria 363,180
    10 Dricus Du Plessis 152,810
    11 Charles Oliveira 149,630
    12 Max Holloway 148,600
    13 Alex Pereira 148,140
    14 Amanda Nunes 121,590
    15 Leon Edwards 115,960
    16 Kamaru Usman 115,680
    17 Tony Ferguson 106,200
    18 Jorge Masvidal 98,750
    19 Valentina Shevchenko 69,380
    20 Henry Cejudo 59,300
