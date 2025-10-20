These are the most sought-after and surprising jobs in America

Image Source: Unsplash.

An analysis of employment data relating to over 1,100 job titles has revealed the roles that experienced the biggest increase in employment over five years, with Farm Labor Contractor roles increasing 200% nationally.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

New findings have revealed the job roles that have seen the biggest increase in employed persons between 2019 and 2023 in the U.S.

Most Popular

The study by the university ranking site Research.com analyzed employment data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) to identify which occupations are the most sought-after across the U.S. Over 1,100 occupations were analyzed and then ranked based on the percentage change in employment per 1,000 jobs over five years, from 2019 to 2023.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

According to the findings, the number of Farm Labor Contractors employed in 2023 was a staggering 200% higher than in 2019. This was revealed to be the biggest employment growth across all 1,100 roles examined. While only making up a small percentage of the national workforce at an estimated 0.003 per 1,000 jobs, this is triple the figure just five years prior.

Solar Photovoltaic Installers, or Solar Panel Installers, saw a growth rate of 115% over the five years analyzed. The data highlights the dramatic incline in these roles across the States, and if estimates by the International Energy Agency that solar power will be the world's biggest renewable energy source in the coming years materialize, this employment rate may continue to grow.

Mathematical Science Occupations rank the third-most sought-after roles in the U.S., experiencing an 85% employment increase over five years.

Several other STEM roles also rank among the most sought-after jobs, such as Industrial-Organizational Psychologists (75% increase), Wind Turbine Service Technicians (59%), and Biological Scientists (48%).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In contrast, the study also identified occupations with the biggest decline in employment, revealing Timing Device Assemblers and Adjusters saw the steepest decline in employment with a 67% decrease, over the five years analyzed.

This is followed by several manual labor roles and roles in the manufacturing and production sectors, as well as roles such as Extraction Workers (-58%) in the mining and/or oil and gas industries, as opposed to the growth revealed in renewable energy employment.

A spokesperson for Research.com ,Imed Bouchrika, commented on the findings,

“From our findings, students or professionals looking at where to take their career next may want to consider paths within STEM fields, if their experience or academic attainment allows. Not only could this lead to a long-lasting career in these growing fields, but the analysis also revealed that these professions often offer salaries far above average.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“However, with roles in farming and renewable energy installation and servicing also seeing impressive growth, it suggests that manual labor roles are not all in decline, despite many of the roles seeing the biggest drop in employment fitting this category. Instead, the need for these skills has shifted into a new sector.

“The research suggests that where traditional manufacturing and production roles appear to decline, opportunities for roles in future-forward industries are on the rise. This highlights the importance of upskilling and a willingness to adapt and evolve, to remain competitive in the job market.”