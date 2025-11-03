These are the states where drug use poses biggest risk in US
The study, conducted by personal injury attorneys at Phillips Law Firm , analysed drug overdose deaths in all 50 US states using the latest 2023 data from KFF, a health policy research organisation. It sourced numbers for each state and measured this against each state's population to find a figure for overdose deaths per 100,000 people.
The states with the highest drug overdose death rates
|Rank
|State
|Overdoses per 100,000 residents
|Opioid Deaths
|1
|West Virginia
|77.80
|1,184
|2
|Tennessee
|50.03
|2,930
|3
|Delaware
|49.91
|457
|4
|Alaska
|48.50
|290
|5
|Louisiana
|48.37
|1,118
|6
|New Mexico
|46.61
|714
|7
|Kentucky
|45.27
|1,625
|8
|Washington
|43.69
|2,835
|9
|Maine
|42.56
|514
|10
|Oregon
|41.71
|1,384
West Virginia sees the highest rate of fatal drug overdoses, with 77.80 deaths per 100,000 people. This is much higher than the national average of 31.51 per 100,000. The state recorded 1,377 total drug overdose deaths in a 12-month period, with 1,184 specifically attributed to opioids, which is a rate of 86%.
Tennessee ranks second with 50.03 overdose deaths per 100,000 residents, recording a total of 3,616 fatalities. The state saw 2,930 opioid-related deaths over 12 months, accounting for 81% of all drug overdose fatalities.
Delaware takes the third position with 49.91 deaths per 100,000 people. The state saw 525 total drug deaths in 12 months, with opioids involved in 87% of deaths.
Alaska, despite its small population, ranks fourth with 48.50 deaths per 100,000 people. The state recorded 359 total overdose deaths, with 290 of these coming from opioids, which is an involvement rate of 80.8%.
Louisiana rounds out the top five with 48.37 deaths per 100,000 residents. The state reported 2,224 total overdose deaths, but has a lower percentage of opioid involvement at 50.3%.
An expert from Phillips Law Firm has commented,
“With the festive period drawing ever closer, addiction can be more challenging to combat and cope with. In states such as West Virginia and Tennessee, more needs to be done to tackle the growing opioid issue, whether through funding, awareness or both.
“This study sheds light on an issue that is widespread across America but really does showcase where the struggle is more present and requires significant attention, and fast.”