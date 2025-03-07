These are the surprising spring driving laws which could land drivers with huge fines - including sunglasses and jackets

Nextbase's head of road safety Bryn Brooker warns drivers about the hidden dangers of this week's dramatic temperature fluctuations.

As spring arrives in London, bringing much-needed sunshine, drivers must also prepare for the hidden dangers posed by dramatic temperature fluctuations. With freezing mornings quickly giving way to warm, sunny afternoons, these changes can impact driving conditions and safety.

Bryn Brooker, head of road safety at Nextbase, warns motorists about these potential hazards and provides essential advice to help navigate the challenges safely—while also avoiding hefty fines or penalties.

Bulky Winter Layers While Driving – Up to £5,000 Fine

“The Highway Code Rule 97 states that clothing and footwear ‘must not prevent you using the controls in the correct manner.’ Those heavy winter coats necessary for those 0°C mornings could restrict your movement when operating the vehicle controls. If your winter layers compromise your ability to control your vehicle, you could face a fine of up to £5,000 for careless driving along with penalty points.

While it's tempting to keep your coat on when starting your journey on frosty mornings, take a moment to remove bulky outerwear to ensure proper control of the vehicle.”

Find Your Sunglasses or Face a £5,000 Fine

“After one of our gloomiest winters in years—London went seven days without any sunshine at one point—many of us may have misplaced our sunglasses. But now the sun is back, it’s definitely time to retrieve them, as the Highway Code Rule 237 clearly states drivers should slow down or stop if dazzled by bright sunlight.

Failing to wear appropriate eyewear and continuing to drive while dazzled could lead to a charge of careless driving, carrying a maximum penalty of £5,000 and up to 9 points on your license. Always keep sunglasses within easy reach this spring, even if you left home in frosty conditions.”

Invest in a Dash Cam – Protection Against Spring Road Incidents

“With these challenging and changeable conditions on UK roads, a dash cam provides essential protection against insurance disputes following incidents that are more common during these transitional seasons. The clear video evidence can protect innocent drivers from false claims and help recover costs more quickly, potentially saving thousands in disputed claims.”

As temperatures fluctuate and road conditions shift throughout the day, drivers must remain vigilant. By following these expert tips from Bryn Brooker, motorists can stay safe on the roads this spring while avoiding unnecessary fines and penalties.