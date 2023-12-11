These 'new' Christmas traditions are slowly pushing old ones out

One in four adults are growing tired of festive traditions - with pennies in the Christmas pudding and sending cards believed to be among those most at risk of dying out.

A poll of 2,000 adults who celebrate Christmas found 40 per cent think satsumas in stockings will soon fall by the wayside, and 38 per cent believe carolling is in danger of being forgotten.

Making paper chains (37 per cent), roasting chestnuts (35 per cent) and sitting around the TV for the King’s speech (24 per cent) are other beloved traditions people believe could become a thing of the past. In fact, nearly one in five (18 per cent) also reveal they have never tried a Christmas pudding, increasing to 45 per cent of Gen Z.

Instead, a host of 'new' traditions are being embraced, with 24 per cent having sustainable Christmas trees and 22 per cent regifting unwanted presents - and 21 per cent also get tucked up in the special festive blankets and bedding.

The research was commissioned by M&M’S to mark this year’s launch of its Hollow Santa, the hollow milk chocolate shape filled with mini versions of the sweet, and it went on to find, of those looking to mix things up at Christmas, half (51 per cent) do so because they want to try something new.

Setting new traditions

While 41 per cent want to surprise their loved ones with something a little different and 31 per cent reckon it is a great way to include more people.

The poll also explored a Christmas favourite which is here to stay – stocking fillers. Chocolate leads the way with 56 per cent loving it when they find some in their Christmas haul, with this followed by sweets (34 per cent), socks (30 per cent).

When it comes to getting stuck into their chocolate pressies on the big day, the most popular time to get started is just after lunch. Whereas 12 per cent waste no time and have a munch on the sweet treat first thing in the morning.

While 70 per cent went as far as to say chocolate is one of their favourite treats at this time of year. It also emerged 53 per cent of Gen Z-ers admit to also purchasing themselves a Christmas gift – with 56 per cent of these wrapping it up to put under the tree and open Christmas morning.

New clothes, beauty or fragrances and chocolate top the list of the most self-gifted items.

Cybi Capaldi, from Mars Wrigley, said: “I love Christmas, but every year I remember how repetitive it can be – which is why this year I'll be trying out some new traditions, such as the modern favourites that made our list, or something completely different entirely like a morning dip in the sea.”

Christmas traditions most at risk of dying out

Pennies in Christmas pudding Satsumas and walnuts in Christmas stockings Sending Christmas cards Going Christmas carolling Making paper chains Roasting chestnuts Singing Christmas carols at home Marzipan fruits Lighting the Christmas pudding Watching the King’s speech

‘New’ Christmas traditions families are embracing