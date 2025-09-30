These NFL teams have the most in-demand sports merch including Detroit Lions and Dallas Cowboys

User (UGC) Submitted

A new study has revealed that the Detroit Lions are the NFL team with the most in-demand sports merchandise.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Custom apparel site RushOrderTees determined the NFL teams with the most in-demand sports merch by finding the average number of monthly merch searches for all 32 teams. Sports merch searches were found by combining each team’s name or nickname with 20 clothing search terms such as “shirt,” “gear,” “pro shop,” “jersey,” and “apparel.”

Most Popular

The 10 most in-demand NFL teams for sports merch

Rank Team Average monthly searches for team merch Difference from the NFL average 1. Detroit Lions 488,378 +253.2% 2. Dallas Cowboys 351,349 +154.1% 3. Pittsburgh Steelers 331,516 +139.8% 4. Green Bay Packers 288,817 +108.9% 5. Philadelphia Eagles 285,635 +106.6% 6. San Francisco 49ers 249,605 +80.5% 7. Kansas City Chiefs 227,315 +64.4% 8. Washington Commanders 215,748 +56.0% 9. Miami Dolphins 189,156 +36.8% 10. Chicago Bears 188,748 +36.5% NFL Average 138,269

The Detroit Lions are the most in-demand NFL team for sports merch, with Americans making a combined 488,378 searches on average each month for the team’s apparel. This is over three and a half times (253.2%) more than the NFL average of 138,269 average monthly searches for team merch.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The NFL team with the second most in-demand sports merch is the Dallas Cowboys, with an average of 351,349 searches per month for team clothing, 154.1% more than the league average.

The Pittsburgh Steelers averaged 331,516 searches for team clothing each month, making them the NFL team with the third most in-demand sports merch. The Steelers’ searches are 139.8% above the average NFL team.

The Green Bay Packers are the NFL team with the fourth most in-demand sports merch, with Packers merch searched 288,817 times on average each month, 108.9% more often than the NFL average.

The Philadelphia Eagles have the fifth most in-demand sports merch in the NFL, with the reigning Super Bowl champions averaging 285,635 merch searches each month. This is 106.6% more than the average NFL team.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Indianapolis Colts are the least in-demand NFL team, with just 22,115 average monthly searches for team merch. This is over five times (84%) less than the average NFL team, which would have an average of 138,269 merch searches each month.

Mike Nemeroff, CEO and Co-Founder of RushOrderTees, commented on the findings,

“Sports merch is a huge aspect of modern sports. It’s not only a revenue stream, but also a way to build team loyalty and brand recognition. In the modern era of social media, this is more important than ever, since having your merch worn by a major influencer can draw legions of new fans to your team.

“One of the best examples of this in recent years is Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s relationship. Swift’s appearances at Kansas City Chiefs games in support of her now fiancé have drawn legions of new fans to the NFL, and this will only intensify after their recent engagement and future wedding.

“With all of this in mind, we wanted to see which NFL teams had the most in-demand sports merch, finding the Detroit Lions ranked top, and the Indianapolis Colts ranked bottom.”