These US states will be struggling the most with mosquitoes this summer including Florida and Louisiana

These states will be struggling the most with mosquitoes this summer

Mosquitoes are more than just a summertime nuisance. They’re a real health concern across many parts of the U.S. From itchy bites to the risk of diseases like West Nile virus, these pests can quickly turn warm-weather fun into an uncomfortable, and even dangerous, experience. But the mosquito problem isn’t equal everywhere. Some states are dealing with far more of these buzzing invaders than others, thanks to factors like climate, rainfall, and even the number of mosquito species in the area.

To find out where mosquitoes are making life most miserable, the research team at Casino Context analyzed a range of data points linked to mosquito activity and public concern. The study evaluated all 50 states across five equally weighted factors, each contributing 20% to a state’s final score. These included average summer rainfall and temperature, both known to affect mosquito breeding and activity, along with the number of mosquito species present, reported West Nile virus cases in 2024, and Google search interest in mosquito prevention on a per-capita basis.

Each factor was scored on a 0 to 100 scale, with higher scores indicating more severe mosquito-related issues. For instance, states with warmer, wetter summers tended to rank higher, as these conditions provide the perfect environment for mosquitoes to breed and thrive. A diverse mosquito population also played a significant role, increasing the risk of disease transmission. Meanwhile, a high number of West Nile cases and a spike in online searches for mosquito control pointed to heightened public exposure and concern. The data was sourced from trusted authorities, including the National Centers for Environmental Information (NCEI), the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), World Population Review, and Google Trends.

Florida tops the list with 7.13 inches of summer rainfall and an average temperature of 81°F. With 80 mosquito species, it’s no surprise that residents deal with these pests often. They lead the country in mosquito prevention searches, with 1,457 per 100,000 people. On the bright side, West Nile virus cases are low, at just 0.08 per 100,000, so while mosquitoes are annoying, the health risk isn’t as high.

Louisiana is second, getting 4.94 inches of rainfall and a similar temperature of 81.1°F. With 68 mosquito species, it's still a hotspot for bugs, but the West Nile virus rate is more concerning at 1.16 per 100,000. People are clearly searching for protection, with 1,423 searches per 100,000 people. Even though there are fewer mosquitoes than in Florida, the virus risk has people on edge.

South Carolina comes in third, with 5.02 inches of rainfall and an average temperature of 78.4°F. The state has 61 mosquito species, but thankfully, the West Nile virus rate is low at 0.33 per 100,000. Still, South Carolinians are the most active in looking for mosquito prevention tips, making 1,770.81 searches per 100,000 people. So, while the virus risk is low, people are taking mosquitoes seriously.

Mississippi ranks fourth, with 4.31 inches of rainfall and average temperatures of 79.5°F. The state has 50 mosquito species, but the West Nile virus rate is higher, at 2.01 per 100,000. This seems to be a bigger concern, with residents making 1,494.67 searches per 100,000 people for prevention tips. Despite fewer mosquitoes, the virus risk has people worried.

Georgia takes fifth, with 4.71 inches of rainfall and temperatures averaging 78.7°F. There are 63 species of mosquitoes, but the West Nile virus rate is low at 0.48 per 100,000. Even though the health risk is lower, people are still searching for mosquito prevention tips, with 1,450.57 searches per 100,000. It’s a moderate problem, but people are staying proactive.

Full list:

Rank State Average Summer Rainfall (inches) Average Summer Temperature (°F) Number of mosquito species West Nile cases in 2024 (per 100,000) Google search data about mosquito prevention per 100,000 Total score 1 Florida 7.13 81 80 0.08 1,457.22 66.88 2 Louisiana 4.94 81.1 68 1.16 1,422.97 61.78 3 South Carolina 5.02 78.4 61 0.33 1,770.81 59.11 4 Mississippi 4.31 79.5 50 2.01 1,494.67 58.86 5 Georgia 4.71 78.7 63 0.48 1,450.57 55.70 6 Nebraska 3.11 71.8 50 4.63 987.58 54.89 7 Texas 2.71 81.1 85 0.57 1,230.99 54.62 8 Alabama 4.62 78.6 60 0.66 1,237.40 52.89 9 North Carolina 4.8 75.7 60 0.24 1,451.93 52.18 10 Delaware 4.07 74.2 57 0.19 1,616.36 50.05 11 Oklahoma 3.24 79.6 60 0.95 1,128.32 49.48 12 North Dakota 2.68 66.6 38 4.82 1,021.62 48.34 13 Arkansas 3.57 78.8 55 0.19 1,274.17 47.25 14 Hawaii 4.22 72.2 8 0.07 2,477.50 47.02 15 Kentucky 4.17 74.5 60 0.20 1,004.02 44.03 16 Virginia 3.99 73.2 50 0.11 1,351.53 43.97 17 Missouri 3.93 75.4 50 0.21 1,148.81 43.31 18 New Jersey 4.27 72.2 60 0.42 928.03 42.74 19 Maryland 3.97 73.3 50 0.37 1,135.31 42.48 20 Iowa 4.36 71.6 57 0.65 883.24 42.31 21 New York 3.89 66.5 70 0.50 964.65 40.87 22 South Dakota 2.7 69.9 43 2.26 983.02 40.79 23 Vermont 4.21 65.1 45 0.15 1,539.01 40.18 24 Illinois 3.92 73.4 52 0.47 852.61 39.95 25 Indiana 4.11 72.4 55 0.16 883.62 39.60 26 Rhode Island 3.57 68.8 46 0.55 1,271.31 39.57 27 New Mexico 2.05 71.4 57 1.32 976.71 39.33 28 Pennsylvania 4.13 68.6 60 0.47 861.92 39.26 29 Connecticut 4.21 69.2 54 0.25 959.00 38.69 30 Ohio 3.99 70.9 59 0.12 850.65 38.61 31 Wisconsin 4.12 66.8 56 0.57 849.21 37.30 32 Massachusetts 3.89 68 51 0.27 970.93 36.44 33 New Hampshire 3.92 65.5 43 0.07 1,232.65 35.14 34 Tennessee 4.22 75.6 9 0.12 1,220.29 34.91 35 West Virginia 4.37 70.2 26 0.11 1,099.03 34.21 36 Minnesota 3.9 66.8 50 0.33 829.64 33.96 37 Arizona 1.38 78.1 40 0.41 911.56 33.37 38 Kansas 3.55 76.4 2 0.78 1,119.76 33.37 39 Michigan 3.32 66.2 55 0.31 794.03 32.55 40 Maine 3.71 63.7 45 0.14 1,039.15 31.76 41 Utah 0.85 69.6 50 0.41 1,063.04 30.10 42 Colorado 1.8 65.2 45 1.29 856.25 29.82 43 California 0.27 73.4 50 0.32 937.86 29.19 44 Montana 1.8 64.2 50 0.35 937.22 27.40 45 Wyoming 1.31 63.5 45 0.34 1,193.55 27.28 46 Nevada 0.59 69 40 0.84 960.16 27.11 47 Idaho 1.09 63.7 50 0.30 944.00 24.86 48 Oregon 0.87 63.7 50 N/A 1,073.96 24.56 49 Washington 1.28 63.8 40 0.01 872.82 21.02 50 Alaska 2.26 52.3 30 N/A 1,225.57 17.68