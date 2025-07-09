This Electric Car Went 749 Miles Without Charging – And It Wasn’t a Tesla

The Lucid team after breaking the world record for the longest distance travelled by EV on a single charge.

A new Silicon Valley neighbour of Tesla has broken the world record for the longest distance ever driven by an electric car on a single charge.

Lucid Motors, a California-based start-up just down the road from Elon Musk’s headquarters, sent its £100,000 Air Grand Touring saloon from St. Moritz in Switzerland to Munich, Germany without plugging in once.

Most EVs on sale in the UK don’t get much further than 300 to 350 miles between charges, and even high-end models rarely match their official range once they hit the road.

But Lucid’s car travelled 1,205 kilometres (749 miles) through real-world conditions — including mountain roads, motorways and towns — without stopping once.

The feat was confirmed by Guinness World Records and smashed the previous record set last month by 160km.

It was set using a standard, unmodified production model that runs on a 900V+ battery system, delivers 831PS, and has a top speed of 270km/h.

The WLTP-certified range is up to 960km, and energy use is rated as low as 13.5kWh per 100km. On a fast charger, it can recover 400km of range in just 16 minutes.

Eric Bach, Lucid’s Senior Vice President of Product and Chief Engineer, said: “This range record represents a significant milestone – it's yet another clear demonstration of the technological edge that defines Lucid.

"Our Lucid products combine world-class vehicle efficiency with the most advanced drive units, ultra-high voltage architecture, and battery management technology available today."

The drive was led by London-based entrepreneur Umit Sabanci, who holds a Guinness World Record for driving through nine countries on a single charge last year.

He added: "When I completed the nine-country journey in 2024, it was just the beginning.

"This new achievement takes that journey even further. I'm proud to be part of a movement that proves electric mobility isn't just the future; it's already redefining what's possible today."

