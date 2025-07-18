This surprising night-time habit can help you sleep better on humid summer nights

With heatwaves easing but warm, humid nights ahead, a refreshing alternative for staying cool has emerged: hot showers. Contrary to common belief, hot showers play a vital role in effectively cooling the body on warm nights, helping to regulate body temperature and enhance overall well-being.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Now, Sanctuary Bathrooms, a luxury bathroom supplier, works with Healthy Ageing Specialist Dr. Yassine Bendiabdallah from ZEN Healthcare to highlight the benefits of hot showers in the summer.

Promotes Relaxation

The warmth of a hot shower can help relax muscles and alleviate tension, promoting overall relaxation after a stressful day. This soothing effect can be especially beneficial after long hours at work or intense physical activity. The calming sensation of warm water on the skin can also contribute to better sleep quality, aiding in a restful night. Taking a hot shower around 60 to 90 minutes before bedtime helps initiate a natural drop in core temperature - making it easier to fall asleep in these muggy conditions.

Reduces Muscle Tension

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Heat from the shower can soothe tired muscles, making it an excellent post-workout recovery method. Athletes and fitness enthusiasts often use hot showers to help reduce muscle soreness and stiffness, speeding up the recovery process. This makes hot showers a convenient alternative to other recovery techniques, such as massages or physical therapy.

Accessible and Convenient

Hot showers are more accessible and can be easily integrated into daily routines without any setup or preparation. This ease of access means that anyone can enjoy the benefits of hot showers without needing to invest in additional tools or facilities. It’s a practical solution for those seeking relief fromsticky, sleepless nights.

Enhances Well-Being

Beyond cooling down, hot showers contribute to overall well-being by improving mood and reducing stress levels. The combination of heat and water pressure can have a meditative effect, helping to clear the mind and promote mental clarity. This holistic approach to wellness ensures that individuals can maintain a balanced and healthy lifestyle.

Whether you're struggling to sleep in a stuffy bedroom or looking for a calming way to end your day, integrating a hot shower into your night-time routine offers a refreshing and therapeutic experience. As we move into a period of humid nights, adapting your wellness practices ensures you remain comfortable and well-rested throughout the summer.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Dr. Yassine Bendiabdallah from ZEN Healthcare elaborates: "Hot water aids in relaxing muscles, relieving tension, improving circulation, opening pores, detoxifying, cleansing, and potentially improving cardiovascular health." He emphasises that the benefits of hot showers extend far beyond mere comfort, providing a comprehensive boost to physical and mental well-being.

James Roberts, Director of Sanctuary Bathrooms, explains the appeal of hot showers as a practical and accessible cooling method at home: "During muggy summer nights, opting for a warm shower can effectively regulate body temperature without the sudden shock associated with cold water immersion. It's a simple yet effective way to stay comfortable and drift off more easily."

For more information about Sanctuary Bathrooms, please visit: www.sanctuary-bathrooms.co.uk/