Three in five drivers are risking a £200 fine for eating at the wheel

Eating while driving can result in a fine and points on your licence

Motorists are being warned that a seemingly harmless habit could see them hit with a hefty fine and penalty points – or even a driving ban.

New research by temporary car insurance gurus Tempcover reveals that eating while driving is a common habit, with three in five (60%) drivers admitting to doing so, despite the potential risks.

Experts warn that even a quick snack can be a distraction, increasing the risk of accidents and legal penalties.

Many UK drivers are unclear on the legalities of eating while driving, with more than one in four (26%) believing it is completely legal.

While there’s no specific law against eating behind the wheel, if it leads to careless driving or a failure to maintain proper control of the vehicle, drivers could face a £200 fine and six points on their licence.

In severe cases, where driving becomes hazardous, motorists could face an unlimited fine, up to nine penalty points, or even a dangerous driving charge, potentially resulting in a driving ban.

The research found that the most popular in-car snacks include sweets, chocolate, and cereal bars (35%), followed by crisps (23%), sandwiches (20%), and fruit (18%). One in four younger drivers (25%) aged 18 to 34 admit to eating fast food while driving. Surprisingly, 7% of all drivers have even eaten soup, sushi, or leftover home-cooked meals at the wheel.

Former Love Island star Molly Mae-Hague was recently criticised by road safety campaigners after she was filmed eating chicken nuggets while driving. Charities warned that she could be prosecuted for the offence, and advised her to pull over safely before enjoying her meal.

Claire Wills-Mckissick of temporary car insurance expert Tempcover said: “We understand the urge for a quick bite when hungry but a moment’s distraction could lead to consequences far exceeding the cost of any snack.

"Maintaining full concentration on the road is crucial to prevent accidents and avoid serious penalties. If your driving is seen as careless or dangerous, you could be looking at a driving ban, an unlimited fine, or even ending up in court.

"If hunger strikes while driving, it’s always best to pull over in a safe spot to have a bite to eat. This way, you’ll ensure your full attention remains on the road, enhancing safety for everyone.”