Three summer driving habits that could land you with £5,000 fine

The summer driving habits that could lead motorists to being slapped with hefty fines have been uncovered.

TrackDays.co.uk, the UK's top driving experience provider, reviewed the Highway Code to reveal three surprising summer driving rules that could result in unsuspecting drivers being slapped with fines of up to £5,000.

Flipping hell… wearing flip flops while driving

Rule 97 of the Highway Code requires that clothing and footwear must not hinder control of the vehicle. Flip-flops or sliders could violate this rule by slipping off, getting stuck under the pedals, or making it hard to brake quickly, potentially causing erratic driving or accidents.

The Driving Standards Agency (DSA) requires shoes to have a sole no thicker than 10mm—not too thin or soft. They must offer good grip, not be too heavy, allow free ankle movement, and be narrow enough to prevent pressing two pedals at once.

If a driver subsequently crashes while wearing flip-flops, they might be charged with "driving without due care and attention," resulting in a £100 fine and three penalty points. In court, the fine could reach £5,000, with nine penalty points and possibly a driving ban.

Sneezy does it… driving with hay fever

According to NHS estimates, about one in four people in the UK experience hay fever, putting millions at risk of getting caught off guard. Symptoms can include itchy eyes, a stuffy nose, and sneezing, even in mild cases. However, it's crucial not to give in to the urge to rub your eyes while driving, as it could be considered dangerous driving.

Taking your hands off the wheel to scratch or diverting your attention while sneezing could lead to charges of "failing to maintain proper control of your vehicle", particularly if an accident occurs. This can lead to eye-watering fines of up to £1,000.

Shady business… driving with sunglasses

Motorists could be breaking Highway Code Rule 94 if they wear their sunglasses when driving in a tunnel or as dusk approaches, putting them at increased risk of having a collision. If a collision was to take place as a result of not adhering to Rule 94, a driver could be committing the office of failing to have proper control of the vehicle or full view of the road ahead. This is associated with fines of up to £1,000, three points on their licence or being disqualified.

