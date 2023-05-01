Canadian musician and Bachman-Turner Overdrive guitarist Tim Bachman has died at 71 after complications with cancer, his son confirms

Tim Bachman, guitarist of rock group Bachman-Turner Overdrive, has died at the age of 71 following complications from cancer, the Canadian musician’s son confirmed on Facebook. In the post, he wrote: "My Dad passed this afternoon. Thank You Everyone for the kind words.

“Grateful I got to spend some time with him at the end. Grab yer loved ones and hug em close, ya never know how long you have."

The returned to social media later to say: "Howdy. Thinking about my Dad this morning. The last words he said were, ‘I love you Paxton, Share the Music.

"I sat with Dad yesterday afternoon and reminisced about some of the good times we had.

"He was pretty out of it most of the time, but at one point looked up at me with really, big wide eyes and said, "I love you Paxton, keep sharing the music…" and then passed back out.

"It’s really hard watching your parent lay in bed helpless and sick and there’s nothing you can do to help them. Breaking my heart. Thankful for the time we got to spend together."

Tim formed Bachman-Turner Overdrive together with his brothers Randy and Robbie and friend Fred Turner in Winnipeg, Manitoba in 1973. Tim was part of the band for two records before leaving in 1974.

The group achieved success in the 70s with one certified platinum album in the US and five certified gold. The group reunited with Tim in 1983, but this time without Robbie due to business and trademark disagreements.

Robbie Bachman died in January this year at the age of 69. Older brother Randy shared the news on Twitter at the time: "Another sad departure.

"The pounding beat behind BTO, my little brother Robbie has joined Mum, Dad & brother Gary on the other side.

