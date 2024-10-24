Tips for driving in the dark as clocks go back

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Leslie Malcom from Halfords Wick Autocentre - the most northern and darkest garage in the brand’s estate - shares top tips to keep motorists safe on the road during the darker nights

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

With the clocks changing on the 27th October, Brits will lose an hour of daylight, leading to longer, darker nights drawing in. Driving in these darker conditions can often be challenging - with research showing that 40% of all fatal accidents happen in the dark. To help drivers navigate the change in light conditions, Halfords, the UK’s leading motoring and cycling retailer, shares tips and tricks to keep drivers safe on the road.

With the clocks set to go back at 2:00am on the 27th October, Brits all around the nation will savour the extra hour of sleep. However, the change also means that motorists will spend longer than usual driving in the dark, which poses significantly more risks than driving in the day.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Leslie Malcom, Store Manager of Halfords Wick Autocentre - its most northern (and darkest) garage shares the top five tips for driving in the dark - comments:

Crashes surge after the clocks changing, research shows.

“The North’s known for its freezing temperatures and pitch black nights during the Winter, so those living in places like Wick know how dangerous driving in the dark can be. To help those who may not be as familiar, here are my top tips to ensure you remain safe on the road.”

Headlight alignment - Your headlights shouldn’t move without explicitly changing them, however, unexpected bumps, vibrations, or even potholes can cause this without you realising it. Misaligned headlights aren’t just an inconvenience - they’re a serious safety hazard, putting both you and other road users at risk, and can lead to a ‘Vehicle Defect Rectification Notice’ - a voluntary program that allows you to fix the defect without prosecution - if stopped by the Police or even a fine of £60.

Invest in brighter bulbs - Depth perception, ability to distinguish colour, and peripheral vision are all made worse in low-light conditions. It’s worth investing in the best bulbs for your specific driving conditions. For motorists who are unsure of what that means for their vehicle, Halfords’ experts can help you source exactly what you need for safe and stress-free driving.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Tyres - Whilst the legal tread limit is 1.6mm, we strongly recommend that your tyres be at least 3mm, particularly while driving in the dark. The 1.4mm difference may sound small, but its effect on braking distances and control over the vehicle is anything but.

Wiper blades - Clear visibility is important at any time of the day but especially at night as it’s much easier to miss things. Whilst having a clean windscreen and working wiper blades sounds obvious, many drivers fail to do so. Before setting off, make sure you’ve given your screens and mirrors a good clean inside and out. Any grease build-up will increase light glare and distort your vision after dark. If caught by the police, your actions could also be viewed as careless driving, which carries a £100 on-the-spot fine but could go as far as £5,000 if the case is taken to court.

Get your eyes tested - Good vision is just as important as a well-maintained vehicle, especially when driving in the dark. Regularly getting your eyes checked by an optician will allow them to advise on whether you need glasses for driving, or alert you to any visual impairments that could affect your ability to drive in both light and dark.

Preparation is key - Driving at night comes with its own risks, so it’s important you prep your vehicle with everything you could possibly need as a ‘just in case’. The most important things to pack are a reflective jacket - or two for you and a passenger, a phone charger, a map book in case your phone fails, a blanket, and a bottle of water.

It’s also worth calling ahead to those at your final destination to give people an idea of your arrival time.