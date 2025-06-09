Top 10 US states with the highest workplace fatality rates

The worker fell down from the ladder while working near the house

A new study reveals Wyoming has the highest workplace fatality rate in the US.

Top 10 U.S. States With the Highest Workplace Fatality Rates

Wyoming leads the nation with an average of 10.72 fatal work-related injuries per 100,000 workers between 2021 and 2023.

North Dakota and Alaska follow with an average of 7.72 and 6.42 fatalities per 100,000 workers respectively.

The top 10 dangerous states reported an average of 6.32 incidents per 100,000 workers, 67.6% above the national average of 3.77.

The research by Nevada-based personal injury lawyers H&P Law analysed fatal work-related injury data from the US. Bureau Of Labor Statistics between 2021 and 2023. By comparing the three-year average of fatalities to each state’s workforce, the study identified the most dangerous states for workers.

Wyoming shatters workplace safety norms as the most dangerous state for work-related injuries, reporting 10.72 fatalities per 100,000 workers. This is 184% above the national average of 3.77. The Equality State recorded an average of 31.67 fatal incidents between 2021 and 2023, reaching its peak of 34 incidents in 2022 and 2023.

North Dakota is the second most dangerous state for work-related injuries, with an average of 7.72 fatalities per 100,000 workers between 2021 and 2023. The Roughrider State reported an average of 32.33 fatal incidents over the three-year period, reaching its peak of 37 incidents in 2022.

Alaska ranks as the third most dangerous state for work-related injuries, averaging 6.42 fatalities per 100,000 workers from 2021 to 2023. Over these years, the Last Frontier State reported its highest number (29) in 2023, averaging 23.00 fatal incidents annually.

Looking at the study, a spokesperson from H&P Law commented,

“The study shows how certain states like Wyoming, North Dakota, and Alaska struggle with persistently high rates of fatal work injuries. Moreover, a recent Oxfam study ranked these states as having weak worker protection policies.

“Every work-related death takes both a financial and emotional toll on the grieving family. This burden can be especially severe if the deceased was the sole breadwinner.

“Workers, especially those working in high-risk environments, are therefore advised to wear protective gear and follow safety protocols to the letter. Employers, on the other hand, must conduct periodic training programs to help workers not only enhance productivity but also avoid tragic accidents.”

West Virginia ranks fourth, averaging 6.01 fatalities per 100,000 workers from 2021 to 2023. The Mountain State experienced an average of 47.33 fatal incidents annually, reaching its peak of 58 in 2023.

Montana ranks fifth with 5.91 fatalities per 100,000 workers between 2021 and 2023. The Treasure State reported a yearly average of 34.33 fatal incidents – the highest being 40 incidents in 2021.

Louisiana takes the sixth spot averaging 5.87 fatalities per 100,000 workers from 2021 to 2023. The Pelican State reported an average of 121.67 fatal incidents each year, reaching its peak of 141 incidents in 2021.

Arkansas (7th) had 5.72 fatalities per 100,000 workers, followed by Mississippi (8th) at 5.09, New Mexico (9th) at 5.05, and South Carolina (10th) at 4.65 fatalities per 100,000 workers.

Table of Extended Results

U.S. States With The Highest Fatal Work-Related Injuries States Fatal Work-Related Injuries Average (2021 - 2023) Average Workforce (2023-2024) Fatal Work-Related Injuries per 100,000 Rank Wyoming 31.67 295,316.50 10.72 1 North Dakota 32.33 418,930.25 7.72 2 Alaska 23.00 358,300.00 6.42 3 West Virginia 47.33 788,062.25 6.01 4 Montana 34.33 580,643.50 5.91 5 Louisiana 121.67 2,074,013.75 5.87 6 Arkansas 80.33 1,404,737.00 5.72 7 Mississippi 63.67 1,249,627.50 5.09 8 New Mexico 49.33 976,148.25 5.05 9 South Carolina 117.00 2,515,853.75 4.65 10

The study was conducted by H&P Law, an experienced personal injury law firm dedicated to personal injury cases—including serious injuries and wrongful death—and committed to protecting clients' rights and maximizing claim value.