Top 25 pastimes adults want to try out in 2024

Beekeeping is one of the hottest hobby trends of 2024 thanks to a host of celebrity fans, according to a study

Stars creating a buzz around the pastime include David Beckham, Beyoncé and Scarlett Johansson.

Other emerging hobbies for the year ahead include origami, collecting ‘old technology’ like CDs and foraging for snacks in the wild.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up for the daily Trending Today. Get the stories the internet is talking about to your inbox. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from NationalWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The study, of 2,000 adults, found 47 per cent are looking for more unusual pastimes, with bee-enthusiasts Beckham and Johansson, and Olympic diver Tom Daley - who loves to knit - voted the most inspiring celebrity hobbyists.

Open mic poetry, arranging flowers and geocaching - a kind of treasure hunt where GPS devices help to find hidden containers called geocaches - also featured in the top 25 activities, while 49 per cent will opt out of more sedentary hobbies like reading or blogging in favour of ones that get them outdoors and moving. And half get enjoyment from pastimes that are in some way good for the environment - like creating bug ‘hotels’ in their gardens.

The study was commissioned by Sky ahead of today's (Fri) release of The Beekeeper, starring Jason Statham, which tells the story of one man's brutal campaign for vengeance after it's revealed he's a former operative of a powerful and clandestine organisation - known as Beekeepers.

The film’s director, David Ayer, said: “It’s good to see people are up for trying new things in 2024. I’m not surprised there’s so much buzz around beekeeping, and I’m hoping our film will only enhance that. We did it for real on the set, and Jason Statham genuinely learned how to open a hive and work with the bees.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“Always one to immerse himself in a movie, he really connected with the whole zen of beekeeping, which was quite therapeutic between all the gruelling action sequences.”

The study also found 58 per cent of those who like hobbies that get them outdoors believe these are good for their mental health, while 47 per cent like the idea of getting a bit fitter, and 37 per cent find it helps connect them more to the natural world.

And 71 per cent believe that if more people found hobbies that benefit other people or the environment, the world would be a better place. The study, via OnePoll, also found 14 per cent have found hobby inspiration from a movie.

Julia Stuart, director of original film at Sky, said: “Could 2024 be the year that beekeeping becomes cool? With the likes of David Beckham, Scarlett Johansson and of course now Jason Statham, taking a liking to this exciting hobby, it’s the start of a wonderful relationship with nature."

Jason Statham tries his hand at beekeeping during the filming of Sky Original The Beekeeper, in cinemas on 12 January. Beekeeping is set to become the hottest hobby trend of 2024 thanks to a host of celebrity fans, a study of 2,000 Brits has found.

Top 20 most inspiring celebrity hobbyists

1. David Beckham – Beekeeping

2. Tom Daley – Knitting

3. Scarlett Johansson - Beekeeping

4. Rod Stewart – Model railways

5. Beyoncé Knowles – Beekeeping

6. Sting – Beekeeping

7. Julia Roberts – Knitting

8. Brad Pitt – Pottery

9. Richard Branson – Chess

Advertisement

Advertisement

10. Flea from the Red Hot Chili Peppers – Beekeeping

11. Nicole Kidman – Sky diving

12. Mike Tyson – Pigeon racing

13. Henry Cavill – Warhammer

14. Will Smith – Fencing

15. Francis Bourgeois – Trainspotting

16. Bill Gates – Plays Bridge

17. Angelina Jolie – Collects weapons

18. Elton John – Collects sunglasses

19. Claudia Schiffer – Collects insects

20. Susan Sarandon – Ping Pong

Top 25 pastimes Brits want to try out in 2024

1. Bee boxes (keeping or collecting boxes in which bees can take shelter when not in the hive)

2. Upcycling

3. Pottery

4. Creative writing

5. Dance

6. Bug ‘hotels’ – (keeping ‘insect hotels’ – small, artificial buildings that serve as long-term lodging or a winter hibernation habitat for crawling and flying insects.)

7. Flower arranging

8. Knitting or crochet

9. Sewing/clothes making

10. Board games like chess or backgammon

11. Gardening

12. Foraging

13. Collecting antiques

14. Beekeeping

15. Bouldering / rock climbing

16. Coin collecting

17. Geocaching (treasure hunt in which people use GPS devices to find hidden containers called geocaches)

18. Origami

19. Collecting old technology

20. Table top games, like Warhammer

21. Stone skipping or skimming

22. Tapestry

23. Stand-up comedy

24. Open mic poetry reading