Top 75 happiest places to live in the UK revealed including Norwich

Norwich is the happiest place to live in the UK, according to a new survey.

The medieval city - also famous for Delia Smith, its cathedral and university and the home of Colman’s mustard - topped a list of the 75 happiest places by online store Furniturebox.

In second place was Skipton in North Yorkshire, Malvern in Worcestershire was third, Nantwich in Cheshire was fourth and Banbury in Oxfordshire was fifth.

Locations were ranked according to the beauty of the surroundings and green spaces, provision of good state schools and affordable housing, as well as access to quality pubs, restaurants, independent shops and cultural attractions such as theatres and cinemas.

Norwich - also the hometown of TV's Alan Partridge - is home to highly rated state schools such as City of Norwich School and Charles Darwin Primary.

Furniturebox polled 5,000 people, with panels in each county and big city.

Second place Skipton is a historic market town known as the gateway to the Yorkshire Dales, with an iconic castle, lively market and much-loved pubs such as the Cock & Bottle and the Woolly Sheep Inn. Excellent state secondary schools include Skipton Girls’ High School and The Skipton Academy.

Spa town Malvern in third place is famous for the therapeutic qualities of its spring water which led to the development of a health-focused tourism industry. Highly regarded state schools include The Chase secondary and Malvern Wyche CofE primary.

A Furniturebox spokesperson said: “Norwich is the happiest place to live in the UK, narrowly beating Skipton in second place.

“Norwich is famous for its medieval history but what residents say they love most is the relaxed vibe, bike friendly environment, fantastic pubs and proximity to the Norfolk Broads and a stunning coastline.

“All 75 places on the list would have been worthy winners and show why the UK is such a wonderful place to live, loved by visitors from all over the world.

“Most of the locations in the top 75 are not the most affluent in their localities and have access to some affordable housing including Norwich which has the highest proportion of council housing of any city in the UK. The survey shows that the happiest places are not defined by wealth but by the quality of life within them.”

UK’s top 20 happiest places to live in 2025

Happiest place County or City

1 Norwich Norfolk

2 Skipton North Yorkshire

3 Malvern Worcestershire

4 Nantwich Cheshire

5 Banbury Oxfordshire

6 Gerrards Cross Buckinghamshire

7 Lytham St Annes Lancashire

8 Callander Stirlingshire

9 Cowbridge West Glamorgan

10 Market Harborough Leicestershire

11 Portobello Edinburgh

12 Stone Staffordshire

13 Harborne Birmingham

14 Beverley East Riding

15 Carlisle Cumbria

16 Aberfeldy Perthshire

17 St Davids Pembrokeshire

18 Penzance Cornwall

19 Marlborough Wiltshire

20 Bath Somerset

