Top cause of stage fright is 'blankophobia', reveals public-speaking expert

The most common cause of stage fright is ‘blankophobia’ – the fear of suffering 'brain freeze' and not knowing what to say, according to new research by the public speaking expert Dr Alexander McWilliam.

More than a third of Brits (35%) said their biggest anxiety about public speaking is the fear their mind will go blank at a critical moment.

Many famous leaders and actors have been plagued by stage fright. Former Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher took public speaking lessons to overcome her anxiety, while Pulp Fiction legend Samuel L Jackson struggled during his early theatre days, and beat the condition with techniques like deep breathing and visualisation.

The next most common fears among those required to make a speech in public were making mistakes in front of an audience (21%), being the centre of attention (15%), embarrassing themselves (12%), and being judged negatively (12%).

Dr Alexander McWilliam, lead trainer at Improv4Business

The research also revealed that stage fright affects the genders differently, with women experiencing up to 18% more anxiety than men. The best-selling singers Adele and Kate Bush have both admitted suffering from chronic stage fright throughout their careers.

The five cost common reasons for stage fright

Blankophobia

What it is: Fear of Brain Freeze – my mind going blank and not knowing what to say

Suffered by 35%

Blunderphobia

What it is: Fear of Mistakes – making mistakes in front of an audience

Suffered by 21%

Scopophobia

What it is: Fear of Audiences – being the centre of attention / audience watching me

Suffered by 15%

Katagelophobia

What it is: Fear of Embarrassment – embarrassing myself in front of an audience

Suffered by 12%

Gavelphobia

What it is: Fear of Judgement – the audience judging myself or my performance

Suffered by 12%

Dr McWilliam, who this year completed his PhD on public speaking anxiety at the Institute for the Psychology of Elite Performance at Bangor University, found that acting and improvisation classes can help sufferers.

He applied his research to create a new treatment called the Improv Self-Efficacy and Skills Programme (ISESP), which includes skills training and helps sufferers conquer their fears by repeatedly exposing them to public speaking opportunities.

Participants who have completed the ISESP report significant improvements in their speech duration and self-belief, along with reduced anxiety, discomfort and overstimulation.

Dr Alexander McWilliam, lead trainer at Improv4Business, said: “You don’t need to be running for parliament or running a company to need to know how to speak in public. Public speaking is a life skill that is useful and rewarding, wherever you work.

“But schools seldom teach it, and for millions of people it is a life-limiting source of anxiety and fear which can even hold back their career.

“Our research shows just how common those fears are, whether it's worrying about freezing up, making mistakes, or being judged by the audience.

"The good news is that public speaking anxiety can be treated successfully. By combining exposure therapy with acting and improv techniques, the Improv Self-Efficacy and Skills Programme helps people to build their confidence and ability in a safe, supportive environment.