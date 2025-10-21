Top of the Class: These Are the Best School Districts in the U.S.

A school in Nebraska, US

Buford City Schools in Georgia tops national rankings with a 9.31 out of 10 score in a nationwide school study. New York dominates the ranking with five districts in the top 10, while Illinois follows with two spots. Districts were ranked based on factors including test scores, student success rates, and parent reviews.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Every year, millions of parents sit down to decide the school their child will attend, whether that be their first elementary school, or a natural next step to middle school, or, for some, the final step into high school.

Most Popular

Parents always want the best for their children, and, as such, hours of research go into choosing the right school, and sometimes choosing the perfect school can be tougher than it seems.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

With this in mind, a new study has been conducted by a leading essay writing service, EssayShark, which looks into America's best school districts.

The research analyzed school districts nationwide using education metrics before assigning them a score out of 10 to find which ones create the best learning environments for students, finding that a small Georgia school district has claimed the title of America's best.

Buford City Schools scored 9.31, making it the best district in America. The Georgia district outperformed every competitor across all categories measured, achieving perfect scores in eight of the 12 metrics, including academics and resources and facilities, in which it received grades of A+.

New York's Scarsdale Union Free School District earned second place with a score of 9.21, just missing the top spot. This district received the highest grade possible in several categories, including college preparation and administration.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Illinois’ Adlai E. Stevenson High School District No. 125 took third place. The district scored 9.17 and excelled in various categories, such as teachers and clubs and activities.

Eanes Independent School District in Texas secured fourth place at 9.10. The high reading proficiency rate contributed to the district's position in the ranking , which is at an impressive 83%.

Fifth place saw a tie between Ladue School District in Missouri and Radnor Township School District in Pennsylvania, both scoring 9.04. Both districts achieved the highest possible grade of A+ for academics.

New York made yet another appearance with Half Hollow Hills Central School District and Syosset Central School District sharing sixth place at 9.00. Both districts demonstrated excellent math proficiency rates of 76% and 87%, respectively.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Michigan’s Novi Community School District took seventh place with 8.96, receiving the best possible grade of A+ for college preparation and for food.

In eighth place is Illinois' Glenbrook High School District 225 with a score of 8.86, followed by Indiana's West Lafayette Community School Corporation and New York's Roslyn Union Free School District in joint ninth place with identical scores of 8.79. East Williston Union Free School District in New York rounds out the top 10 with a score of 8.78.

The rankings reveal clear patterns in education hot spots across America. The Northeast contains the highest concentration of top performers, with New York claiming five districts in the top 10. Midwest schools showed surprising strength, with Illinois, Indiana, and Michigan represented in the ranking. Southern states Georgia and Texas proved that educational excellence isn't just found in traditional academic strongholds.

Frederick Poche, CMO at EssayShark, commented on the findings: "These rankings showcase the outstanding work of educators throughout the country. What really stands out is seeing excellence across such diverse geographic areas, from Georgia to New York to Illinois. The common thread linking these top districts is their commitment to both academic achievement and developing students beyond just test scores.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Parents looking for the best educational opportunities should view these districts as models. They show that with the right resources, community support, and dedicated educators, public education can deliver exceptional results."