Traitors themed hen dos surge in popularity as women choose to celebrate with deceit, alliances and sabotage

Matt Mavir

Hen dos recreating hit TV show Traitors have surged in popularity as women shun boozy pub crawls for the game’s deceit, alliances and sabotage.

With millions tuning in every week, inquiries from hens wanting to enjoy the dramatic game on a pre-wedding getaway have rocketed.

It’s led the UK’s biggest stag and hen do organiser to recreate the twists, turns and false starts seen on the BBC show for their customers –including a professional host to channel Claudia Winkleman’s witty charm.

“This is a really fun twist on the traditional hen party and hundreds have already booked up to have a go,” said Matt Mavir, Managing Director at Newcastle-based Last Night of Freedom.

“We’ve seen a massive spike in the popularity of ‘hen houses’ – usually large, sprawling homes in the countryside which are ideal for including all of a bride-to-be’s closest friends and family.

“Coincidentally, they’re also absolutely perfect to host something like a game of the Traitors.

“It’s fun, immersive and it brings people together in a totally unique way. It also helps to develop the group dynamics of a hen do – helping to break the ice between guests who may never have met, develop new bonds and friendships and give everyone involved some brilliant stories to tell.”

The package provides everything needed for a seamless experience - carefully planned activities to mimic the tasks from the show, props and materials to fuel the drama, and detailed instructions for players to take on roles as Faithfuls or Traitors.

Optional extras like themed decorations, catered meals and costumes are available to take the experience to the next level.

“It’s probably best played before everyone hits the prosecco, but the final round table where people lay out their suspicions and theories is bound to be lively either way,” continued Matt, whose firm has launched more than 50,000 stag and hen parties over the past 25 years.

And Traitors isn’t the first TV show to inspire requests from best men and maids of honour.

In previous years, Last Night of Freedom has offered themed parties which celebrated the popularity of Barbie, recreated iconic moments from sitcom The Inbetweeners and challenged guests to the physical challenge of It’s a Knockout, Gladiators or Total Wipeout.

The firm’s home city of Newcastle also offers a dedicated Squid Games experience, which is once again proving popular as the new season plays on Netflix.

Matt says this mirrors a growing trend for his customers to create memories rather than simply plan a pub crawl.

“The interests of our customers are getting more diverse – people still love to party, but we’re seeing a big demand for unique experiences, especially from our hen groups. It’s no surprise we’ve had so many inquiries about recreating Traitors.”