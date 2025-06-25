UK Declutters the decades: Physical Media Disposed of by the Tonne

A stack of CD's and DVD's

New waste data has revealed which parts of England are binning the most DVDs, CDs, and VHS tapes and the figures are staggering.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

According to the latest Waste Data Flow statistics, residents in West Sussex alone discarded over 325 tonnes of physical media in the first three months of 2024.

The figures, analysed by AWM, show that as digital streaming dominates home entertainment, households are finally parting ways with once-beloved collections in bulk.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Rank Council/Authority Tonnes of Media Disposed 1 West Sussex County Council 325.063 2 East Riding of Yorkshire Council 264.375 3 Kingston-upon-Hull City Council 233.76 4 Hillingdon LB 191 5 Leeds City Council MBC 188.049 6 Wandsworth LB 150.98 7 Buckinghamshire Council 147.01 8 Hampshire County Council 93.42 9 Hammersmith and Fulham LB 80.69 10 Lambeth LB 74.61

In total, more than 2,100 tonnes of physical media were recorded as waste between January and March 2024 across the councils listed which is the equivalent to more than 1,600 average-sized family cars in weight.

This trend could reflect a broader shift in how the nation consumes music, film, TV and gaming driven by:

The convenience of on-demand streaming services

Spring-cleaning and decluttering habits post-pandemic

A generational shift away from physical collections

The data also shows that both northern and southern councils appear in the top 10, suggesting a nationwide shift away from physical media. However, southern counties like West Sussex and Wandsworth still featured prominently, while some areas including Derby, South Oxfordshire and Wiltshire reported less than 5 tonnes of discarded discs and tapes.

Speaking on the findings, Colin Hayes from AWM said: “We all knew physical media was in decline, but these figures really show how fast it’s disappearing from our homes. Over 300 tonnes in just one county is remarkable, that’s thousands of shelves being cleared and wardrobes emptied at a staggering rate.”

“There’s something sadly nostalgic about this shift. We’re not just streaming more, we’re physically saying goodbye to a whole era of how we watched, listened and collected.”