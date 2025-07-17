UK drivers issued warning over the popular car modification that could land you a £60 on-the-spot fine

Image of person driving. Image Credit: Tobi via Pexels

This summer, drivers have been issued an urgent warning over the car modifications that could result in a pesky on-the-spot fine.

As the weather heats up, many people may be looking into ways to customise their vehicles for those anticipated summer road trips and long drives to the beach. Considering this, experts at the car parts marketplace, Ovoko, have issued a last-minute warning over the modifications that could end up landing you in trouble.

Tinted Windows

Kazimieras Urbonas, the supplier excellence manager at Ovoko, has warned those against installing tinted windows for the summer.

“As some drivers may be unaware, tinted windows are actually illegal in the UK. Official government guidelines state that the front windscreen must let at least 75% of light through and the front side windows must let at least 70% through.

“For those drivers caught on the roads with tinted windows, authorities may issue an instant ‘prohibition notice,’ which will prohibit individuals from using their vehicle until the tint has been removed.

“Drivers may also be issued with a court summons or be hit with a £60 on-the-spot fine, as well as 3 licence points.

“If you are looking to install tinted windows this summer, then it’s essential that the tint lets enough light through to comply with UK regulations.

“It’s also recommended to opt for a legitimate company to install any tinted window upgrades, rather than attempting any DIY jobs. This means that the tints are more likely to comply with the official regulations, protecting you from any fines or licence points.

“For vehicles first used before April 1985, the rule is slightly different. These vehicles must let at least 70% of light through both the front windscreen and the front side windows. It’s also important to flag that this rule does not apply to rear windows.

“While having tinted windows will not impact the outcome of your vehicle’s MOT test, it’s important to be aware of the legal implications of installing this particular modification.

“Tinted windows can significantly impair drivers’ vision if they fail to meet the 75% requirement, which is why it’s so essential that you’re prioritising your own and others’ safety on the roads.

“While this feature has become popular for its sleek appearance and glare reduction, it’s important to note that tinted windows can raise significant safety concerns if they fail to comply with regulations.”

Loud Exhausts

Although the summer break is a popular time for many young people to customise their vehicles, some new drivers may be unaware that installing excessively loud exhausts is another illegal car modification that could land you with a fine.

There are legal limits as to the amount of noise that vehicles can make on public roads, which is why it’s illegal to modify your car’s exhaust to be louder after it has passed its initial safety checks.

For cars first used after January 1975, the legal maximum noise limit is 74 decibels.

While it’s possible to modify your car’s exhaust within these legal limits, it’s not recommended to do so.

Drivers who are found to have an excessively loud exhaust will likely be met with a £50 on-the-spot fine and even a potential prohibition notice.

Customised Number Plates

According to 2020 police data, 13,720 drivers were stopped by police for having illegal number plates. While this is a popular car modification, it’s important for drivers to be aware of the legal regulations that all customised number plates must adhere to.

All number plates must be consistent with the Charles Wright 2001 typeface. This means that any number plates that alter the font style, thickness, or size can be deemed illegal.

As all number plates must be reflective, any tinted plates or plates with coloured backgrounds other than the official white and yellow are also illegal.

Any number plates that use offensive or inappropriate language are also illegal.

Driving with an illegal number plate can result in a fine of up to £1,000 and an MOT fail. In extreme cases, police may even issue a driving ban or vehicle seizure. This is why it’s crucial to ensure that you’re using a legitimate company for any customised number plates to avoid unintentionally breaking official regulations.

Kazimieras Urbonas, the supplier excellence manager at Ovoko, has commented on how drivers can safely modify their cars to avoid fines this summer:

“While summer is a popular time for many drivers to begin considering certain modifications, it’s crucial to ensure that they adhere to official guidelines to avoid being hit with unexpected fines, insurance invalidation, and even MOT failures.

“Ensure that you’re using reputable companies to complete any modifications to ensure that they safely comply with DVLA regulations. Always keep hold of any documents, particularly receipts, for all modifications to assist with any insurance claims or police roadside checks.

“It’s also recommended to inform your insurance company of any modifications, no matter how small they are, as these will likely have an impact on your insurance. Failing to report any modifications can result in your insurance becoming invalid, which is why it’s so important to keep a record of this.

“With summer now in full swing, it’s also essential for younger drivers to be aware of the impact of certain car modifications. While upgrades like neon lights or headlight tints may seem trendy, these can significantly impair other drivers’ vision on the roads, increasing the risk of a collision.

“This is why it’s so important to always research any potential car modifications beforehand to ensure that they adhere to the UK’s official regulations.”