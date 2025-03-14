UK drivers prioritise snacks over safety - One in five skip essential car checks before road trips

Have a safe T.R.I.P. this spring

Nearly one-fifth (17%) of UK drivers admit they skip essential vehicle maintenance checks before a road trip, new research from National Highways today reveals.

In 2024, there were 282,949 reported breakdowns on the UK’s motorways and major A roads, and on average, surveyed drivers who have experienced a breakdown estimated nearly an hour of added delays to their journey. Yet, while many of these breakdowns could have been avoided if car safety checks had been conducted, only 60% see these as essential, with many prioritising packing drinks and snacks (65%) instead.

The research, based on a poll of 1,487 adults, reveals that prepping and packing the car adds 16-30 minutes on average to the total road trip time. For those travelling with kids, it typically takes longer (45 minutes to an hour on average).

The most common tasks are packing drinks and snacks (86%) and spare clothes (86%), charging entertainment or mobile devices (77%) and making packed lunches (66%).

Only two-thirds (65%) check their tyre tread depth before a long journey, 66% check the oil level and top up if necessary and just 63% plan appropriate rest stops for their journey. The main reasons why nearly a fifth (17%) of drivers put off doing vehicle safety checks before leaving the house is that they rely on someone else to do it (28%) or assume it’s covered by their annual MOT check (21%).

Sheena Hague, Director of Road Safety National Highways, said: “Packing for a trip is rarely straightforward, especially when the family is involved. While most focus on packing personal essentials, simple – but important – things like checking your tyres, topping up your oil and fuel, planning your route and checking the weather forecast are often overlooked. That’s why we have partnered with Halfords to encourage drivers to take a few minutes to prepare before a long journey.”

To coincide with this new research, National Highways is launching its T.R.I.P. and Sip event in partnership with Halfords.

T.R.I.P. is an acronym which reminds drivers to:

Top–up. Fuel, oil and screen wash

Fuel, oil and screen wash Rest. Plan your journey in advance with regular stops to prevent driver fatigue

Plan your journey in advance with regular stops to prevent driver fatigue Inspect. Check tyre pressure and tread

Check tyre pressure and tread Prepare. Have a plan for severe weather conditions

The event takes place on Saturday, 15th March, at the Halfords store in Colchester, giving drivers a hands-on opportunity to learn crucial vehicle safety checks.

Road users can bring their own cars and hear expert guidance from National Highways’ Traffic Officers and Halfords’ trained mechanics. They’ll demonstrate how to check tyre pressure and tread depth, oil and fluid levels, and overall vehicle readiness.

Not everyone feels comfortable checking their own car. Last autumn, 23% of drivers admitted they weren’t confident checking their tyre tread depth, while 16% felt unsure about checking tyre pressure. However, essential T.R.I.P. safety checks can prevent delays and breakdowns caused by road incidents, poor weather, or running out of fuel.

By focusing on education, drivers will leave the event with the confidence to perform these essential checks before their next long journey.

Morgan Jamison, Head of Marketing (Garages) at Halfords, said: “We’re delighted to be partnering with National Highways for this campaign, which we hope will help spotlight to drivers the importance of being prepared for any road trip.

“With the T.R.I.P. and Sip pop-up at our Colchester store, we’re looking to give people the time and peace of mind to ensure that their vehicles are road-worthy and that they have all the essentials they need in case of a breakdown.”

By planning smarter and packing more efficiently, motorists can spend less time stressing and more time enjoying the journey.

Make sure you’re ready for your next T.R.I.P. – Top-up, Rest, Inspect and Prepare.