The UK Emergency Alert is a test run of what would occur during an emergency such as floods and terrorist attacks

Consumer body Which? has warned customers to be wary of scams ahead of the UK Emergency Alert test. Also dubbed the ‘armageddon alert’, it is due to roll out nationwide this weekend (April 23).

The upcoming message is just a test run, so people do not need to be alarmed when they receive it. It is being sent by the government to mimic what may happen in the future if an emergency occurs.

The full message is set to read: "This is a test of Emergency Alerts, a new UK government service that will warn you if there’s a life-threatening emergency nearby. In an actual emergency, follow the instructions in the alert to keep yourself and others safe. Visit gov.uk/alerts for more information. This is a test. You do not need to take any action."

And now, Which? has warned people to be wary of any fraudsters looking to cash in this Sunday (April 23). Lisa Webb, Which? Scams Expert, said: “Scammers will use any hook they can to try and steal money and personal information from victims, and unfortunately the government’s upcoming nationwide test of its new Emergency Alerts system will be no exception.

“It’s vital anyone who receives the official test alert is aware that no action is required. If you are asked to download an app or provide information, this is likely to be an unscrupulous fraudster trying to trick you and should be ignored at all costs.

“The government has said it will be including a website link with more information about the alerts in the message it sends out, but it’s worth considering looking this information up separately through the official government website rather than risking clicking on lookalike links from fraudsters.

“People can report any scam calls or texts they receive to 7726. If you or a loved one do fall victim to a scam then contact your bank immediately and report it to Action Fraud.”

How to turn off the emergency alert

An emergency alert will be sent across UK on 23 April. Picture: Cabinet Office

For IOS devices, you will be able to locate the Emergency Alerts through the Notifications section of settings.You will find the Emergency Alerts options located at the bottom of the page, including extreme and severe alerts.

If they are turned on, the toggle to the left should appear green. To turn them off, you simply tap the toggle, which should then go grey, which means when the test occurs in April, you will not receive the text.