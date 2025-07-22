UK’s Most Unfaithful Cities Revealed: Divorce Hotspots Ranked including Plymouth, Wakefield and Norwich

Divorce

A new data analysis reveals the UK cities with the highest rates of affairs and divorces, offering a snapshot of where commitment is breaking down and why.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

New data analysis from TDM Agency reveals which UK cities are seeing the most relationship breakdowns: both in the form of secret affairs and formal divorce filings.

Using combined figures from the Infidelity Index and ONS legal partnership data, the findings show that cities like Plymouth, Wakefield, and Norwich top the charts for both emotional betrayal and legal separation.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

While London and Manchester have long been seen as hotspots for dating drama, the numbers paint a different picture: smaller cities and northern regions are experiencing higher rates of marital breakdown. In many cases, affair rates don’t directly cause divorce, but being cheated on, or feeling emotionally unsafe in a relationship, consistently triggers separation. As emotional expectations in relationships evolve, the data provides a cultural snapshot of how love, trust, and commitment are shifting in 2025 Britain.

Top 10 UK Cities with the Highest Divorce Rates

City Affair Rate (%) Divorce Rate (%) Plymouth 1.79 10.76% Wakefield 3.62 10.47% Norwich 2.59 10.27% Peterborough 3.28 10.23% Hull 1.35 10.06% Portsmouth 3.02 10.04% Worcester 2.14 10.03% Carlisle 2.32 9.94% Gloucester 3.58 9.93% Swansea 1.36 9.70%

City-by-City Relationship Breakdown

Plymouth

A historic port city in Devon, Plymouth is known for its naval roots and strong military presence. It records the highest divorce rate in the UK (10.76%), despite a relatively modest affair rate of 1.79 per 1,000 people. This suggests that marital strain here may stem more from lifestyle pressures than outright infidelity.

Wakefield

Located in West Yorkshire, Wakefield has a strong industrial past and a growing commuter population. It ranks second in both divorce rate (10.47%) and affair frequency (3.62 per 1,000), indicating a statistically significant link between infidelity and marital breakdown.

Norwich

This East Anglian cathedral city boasts a blend of rural charm and modern living. It shows a 10.27% divorce rate, coupled with a 2.59 per 1,000 affair rate. The data suggests that even smaller, more digitally connected cities are seeing rising relationship instability.

Peterborough

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A major transport hub in Cambridgeshire, Peterborough balances urban development with countryside proximity. It ranks high in both measures: divorce (10.23%) and affairs (3.28/1,000), pointing to active infidelity as a likely contributor to its marital dissolution rate.

Kingston upon Hull (Hull)

Located in East Yorkshire, Hull has faced economic hardship in recent decades. It reports a 10.06% divorce rate, but a surprisingly low 1.35 affair rate. This discrepancy may reflect economic tension or emotional disconnection rather than frequent cheating.

Portsmouth

A vibrant naval city on the south coast, Portsmouth combines dense population with seaside culture. It records a 10.04% divorce rate and a notable 3.02 affair rate, aligning closely with the national pattern linking extramarital behavior with marital breakdown.

Worcester

Known for its medieval architecture and cathedral, Worcester has a more rural-urban feel. It hovers at a 10.03% divorce rate, with a moderate 2.14 affair rate, pointing toward subtle, accumulated relationship strain.

Carlisle

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A northern border city in Cumbria, Carlisle has a smaller population and a more traditional demographic. It shows a 9.94% divorce rate and 2.32 affair rate, suggesting low-key but steady relationship erosion.

Gloucester

Set near the Cotswolds, Gloucester balances heritage charm with urban demands. It ranks among the highest affair cities (3.58 per 1,000), with a 9.93% divorce rate, making infidelity a likely flashpoint for couples.

Swansea

One of Wales’ largest coastal cities, Swansea is known for its relaxed atmosphere. Despite a modest affair rate (1.36/1,000), its 9.70% divorce rate is among the UK’s highest, pointing toward other pressures like financial stress or communication breakdown.

Why People Cheat (And Why It Matters)

Cheating isn’t always about sex. Often, it stems from unmet emotional needs, a lack of communication, or avoidance of deeper issues. As societal norms shift, more people are choosing transparency, but when that fails, betrayal becomes a breaking point.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Emotional Neglect : Feeling unseen or unheard in a long-term relationship can drive people to seek validation elsewhere.

: Feeling unseen or unheard in a long-term relationship can drive people to seek validation elsewhere. Digital Temptation : Dating apps, Instagram DMs, and reconnecting with old flames online have made micro-cheating easier than ever.

: Dating apps, Instagram DMs, and reconnecting with old flames online have made micro-cheating easier than ever. Conflict Avoidance: Some cheat as a way of “exiting” emotionally instead of confronting the real issue.

Understanding the why behind cheating helps couples heal or separate with clarity.

Tips to Fostering Healthier Relationships

Talk Before You Drift

Don’t wait until there’s a problem to communicate. Regular check-ins prevent emotional disconnection and build safety over time.

Create a Digital Honesty Pact

Be clear about what counts as “micro-cheating.” For some, it's flirting; for others, it’s deleting messages. Define boundaries together.

Choose Curiosity Over Judgment

If your partner seems distant, ask questions without assuming the worst. Openness invites connection. Meanwhile, accusation shuts it down.

Repair Quickly When Trust is Broken

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Whether it’s a small lie or a major betrayal, the faster you address it, the more likely you are to heal. Avoid silence or blame spirals.

Consider Therapy Early, Not Late

Think of it like preventative care: therapy isn’t for broken relationships, it’s for strong ones that want to stay that way.

“The real story here isn’t just about who cheats the most. It’s about how couples respond to emotional betrayal in 2025.

Cities with high divorce rates often reflect deeper struggles: unresolved resentment, poor emotional literacy, or lack of support systems. In places like Wakefield or Peterborough, high affair rates suggest unresolved dissatisfaction, while cities like Plymouth show that you don’t need infidelity for a relationship to collapse. Sometimes disconnection is quiet, and just as destructive.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It’s important to note that cheating and being cheated on aren’t equally damaging statistically. Data shows that being betrayed is more likely to lead to divorce, because it’s the emotional fallout, not the act, that breaks trust.

On the other hand, some cities with higher affair rates (like Oxford or Bath) don’t see the same level of divorces. This might be due to better communication, therapy access, or different definitions of monogamy.

Ultimately, the data proves one thing: if couples don’t feel safe to be honest, secrecy festers, and that’s what ends relationships. Whether you're in a big city or a quiet town, honesty is the real commitment,” says Relationship Expert, Liam Turnbull from TDM Agency.