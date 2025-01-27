UK's savviest car parkers live in the West Midlands

Newly released research has pinpointed the UK’s top regions with the shrewdest car parkers.

The insight from online parking platform YourParkingSpace shows that more drivers in the West Midlands made the switch to pre-booked parking last year than in any other region in the UK.

It saw a 58 per cent increase from 2023 to 2024 from people who live in the bustling region who now choose pre-booked parking, whether that’s on driveways, garages or secure parking spaces.

This is ahead of the second placed region, the North East of England, which saw an impressive 42 per cent increase in the number of people living in the region who made a rented driveway booking last year compared to 2023.

Pre-booked parking, such as through YourParkingSpace, allows forward-thinking motorists to search their destination to find the cheapest and most convenient parking spaces, rather than driving around on the day searching for a space, which often costs up to 70 per cent more.

Booking through YourParkingSpace also gives smart car owners needing to book a parking space the guarantee they will always pay the best rate for their parking and that the space will be available when they arrive.

Andy Syrett, UK Managing Director at YourParkingSpace, said: “No matter where you live in the UK, there’s savings to be made through pre-booked parking. Just a bit of careful planning can result in significant discounts, and this is not to mention how easy it is, meaning no stress on the day.”

Other regions where people live which saw big rises in rented driveway bookings included the East of England, Northern Ireland and the East Midlands, where the increases were 30 per cent, 28 per cent and 26 per cent respectively.

To learn more about parking on a rented driveway, garage or secure parking space, visit www.yourparkingspace.co.uk.