UK's top selfie spots: New UK map reveals Brits’ favourite selfie spots according to social media

Top selfie locations revealed

The UK’s most popular selfie locations have been revealed, with Big Ben taking the top spot in the country for social media loving Brits to share a photo of themselves.

The list of selfie hotspots was compiled by photo gifting store, MyFUJIFILM, from photography brand Fujifilm, by analysing post data across a range of social media platforms to identify the most frequently used hashtags.

Taking the UK’s number one selfie hotspot is Big Ben with 3.6 million posts, with the London Eye coming in second at 3.5 million posts.

In third place is Tower Bridge with 2.9 million hashtag uses.

It’s no surprise, the capital dominates the list, with Buckingham Palace and St Paul’s Cathedral featuring in the top ten, but iconic locations across the country make the cut too, with Stonehenge and Loch Ness also appearing.

The Shard and Tower of London featured in the sixth and seventh positions on the list.

Compiling the list into a ‘ UK selfie map’, the photo gifting site is now calling on the nation’s selfie takers to submit their favourite selfies for the chance to get hold of an instax mini 41™ instant camera, including case and film, £500 cash and the title of ‘Britain’s Best Selfie Taker’.

To enter, participants simply need to submit their best selfie to the MyFUJIFILM site before Friday 1 August to be in with a chance of taking home the prizes. Winning selfies, which will be judged on creativity, originality and location, will also be professionally printed as a keepsake.

Theo Georghiades, General Manager – Imaging Solutions, FUJIFILM UK, said: “The UK offers so many great locations to see, snap and serve the best selfie. From iconic landmarks to historical sites and must-see tourist attractions, our new research has revealed some of the most Instagram-worthy selfie spots from all over the UK.

“With so many great places to see and explore in Britain, we hope our selfie map will inspire anyone with a camera or smartphone to experiment with photography and have a go at taking the perfect selfie to remember their travels.

“We look forward to seeing the most fun and creative selfies – with the chance to bag the title of ‘Britain’s Best Selfie Taker‘, an instax mini 41™, £500 in cash – and have those all-important selfies professionally printed to proudly display for many years to come.”

For the chance to become ‘Britain’s Best Selfie Taker’, visit UK selfie map before Friday 1 August to upload your best snap.

MyFUJIFILM offers personalised high-quality printed gifts and services, including retro prints, customisable water bottles, mugs, wooden photo blocks, and magnetic frames to bring photos to life using Fujifilm Original Photographic Paper and printing technology.

Top selfie spots in the UK

Big Ben – 3.6M London Eye – 3.5M Tower Bridge 2.9M Buckingham Palace 1.9M St. Paul’s Cathedral – 1m The Shard – 924k Tower of London – 892k Borough Market – 830k Kew Gardens – 815k Stratford-upon-Avon – 648k Brighton Palace Pier – 620k Hampstead Heath – 594k Windsor Castle – 439k Stonehenge – 432k Loch Ness – 182k Trafalgar Square – 166k Giant’s Causeway – 148k Richmond Park – 146k Glencoe – 52.8k University of Oxford – 49.1k