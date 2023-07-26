Unesco has called for a total phone ban in schools to ‘reduce disruption’ and promote learning among children.

The United Nations has recommended smartphones be banned in schools to reduce classroom disturbance, promote learning, and protect children from cyberbullying, the Guardian reported.

According to Unesco , the United Nations’ education, science, and cultural agency, there is evidence excessive mobile phone use is associated with lower educational achievement and that excessive screen time has a negative impact on children’s emotional stability.

It claimed that its proposal for a smartphone ban sends a clear message that digital technology in general, including artificial intelligence, should always be subservient to a "human-centred vision" of education and should never be used to replace face-to-face engagement with teachers.

Unesco cautioned policymakers against a hasty adoption of digital technology, claiming that its positive influence on learning outcomes and economic efficiency may be overestimated, and that new technology was not necessarily better.

The report said in its conclusion: “Not all change constitutes progress. Just because something can be done does not mean it should be done.”

It recommended policymakers don’t overlook the "social dimension" of education, where students receive face-to-face instruction, as more learning moves online, particularly in universities.

“Those urging increasing individualisation may be missing the point of what education is about,” it said.

Audrey Azoulay, director general of Unesco said: "Those who advocate for increased individualisation may be missing the point of what education is all about. The digital revolution has enormous potential, but just as warnings have been issued about how it should be regulated in society, similar attention must be paid to how it is used in education.”

According to Unesco, countries must ensure that they have clear objectives and principles in place to ensure that digital technology in education is beneficial and avoids harm, both to individual students’ health and, more broadly, to democracy and human rights, such as invasion of privacy and incitement of online hatred.

In the UK, former education secretary Gavin Williamson advocated for a mobile phone ban in schools in 2021 as part of a crackdown on poor student discipline, but education unions criticised this as a "distraction" because schools have had smartphone use restrictions in place for years.

Smartphone policies in UK secondary schools differ since they are determined by individual headteachers. They usually make sure phones are turned off and out of sight when on school grounds, and that they can only be used in the classroom with the teacher’s approval. Misuse of cell phones or other digital devices on school grounds may result in confiscation and consequences such as detention.

Geoff Barton, general secretary of the Association of School and College Leaders, told the Guardian : “The majority of schools will already have robust policies about mobile phones in place. In most cases pupils will either be prohibited entirely from using them during the school day or restricted to only using them in certain circumstances.

“Banning mobile phones entirely from school premises would raise some practical concerns, for example for parents wanting to contact their children while travelling between school and home. Some pupils will also use phones as payment methods on public transport.”