Up to 11.6 million Brits expected to cheat during Christmas party season - do you trust your partner?

A new survey has revealed that 7.6 million UK workers (19%) have cheated on their partner over the Christmas party season - and a further 4 million (10%) would consider doing so.

What’s more, the research found that almost one in five working Brits (29%) have or would cheat on their partner with a client, a colleague, or with their boss.

The survey of 2,000 UK workers by Your Sexual Health (conducted by TLF) asked respondents about sex over the Christmas party season and found that not everyone agrees about what “cheating” is. Many see work flings as having different rules, with almost half (40%) saying that they do not class kissing a colleague as cheating when at a work Christmas party. In addition, a third (33%) do not class having an affair with a colleague as cheating!

What’s concerning however, is that a third (33%), have had unprotected sex or would have it with a colleague, client or their boss. Putting both themselves and their sexual partner’s health at a greater risk.

Dr Bani, Medical Director at Your Sexual Health warns: “Unprotected sex during the party season is putting high numbers of Brits at a greater risk of catching and spreading sexually transmitted diseases, which is why we often see a surge in cases in the new year. In particular, conditions such as chlamydia and gonorrhoea are likely to increase, with these already being the most prevalent in the UK.

“STDs such as these have many symptoms, ranging from the unpleasant and uncomfortable, to those with more serious and in some cases fatal consequences. Which is why regular sexual health checks are so important for anyone having sex - whether they use protection or not. Currently, almost a quarter of Brits in our survey said that they would not get an STD test after sleeping with a co-worker without protection, which proves why greater awareness, education and access to testing are needed.”

Who is cheating?

Those in entry-level job roles are the most likely to cheat on their partner over the Christmas party season, however, director-level roles are second most likely. Perhaps reflected in those aged 45-54s, which is the most likely age group to cheat on their partner over the festive season (22%).

Sex in the workplace

With many Christmas parties taking place at the office or workplace, there comes the opportunity for staff to “hook up” here too. Whilst the most likely places for co-worker sex is at someone’s home or in a hotel, one in twenty of those who have had sex with a colleague did so at their place of work. Watch out though, as one in ten people who do so will get caught!

Getting caught in the act by someone at the party might be embarrassing or cause you to receive a disciplinary but, make sure you don’t also catch an STI by, practising safe sex.

Five top tips for keeping STIs away this festive season according to Dr Bani:

Get tested: If you have sex with a new partner during the Christmas party season, get a full STI test afterwards. Standard NHS tests usually check for chlamydia, herpes, syphilis, gonorrhoea and HIV, but you could also opt for more comprehensive private tests which also check for less common sexually transmitted infections such as hepatitis, trichomonas vaginalis and gardnerella vaginalis, amongst others. Don’t test too early: Remember to wait for the appropriate number of days (28 days for standard tests and 14 days for early detection tests). Testing is the most trustworthy way of identifying a possible infection but they need to be taken at the right time. Currently, 55% of Brits are testing for STDs too early, putting them at risk of false-negative results. Use protection: Condoms can help reduce transmission of some STIs, so even if they’re not 100% effective, they can help reduce your chances of getting infected. However, remember to get tested once you’re back even if you’ve used protection. Be honest: Being open and honest about your sexual health and history with any partners gives them the opportunity to take any precautions they also feel are necessary to protect themselves. It’s both respectful and more safe to do so. Remember: It’s not just intercourse that can spread STIs. Other sexual acts can leave you at risk, as well as non-sexual acts such as injecting drugs. HIV and hepatitis can be passed through sharing needles.

Dr Bani adds: “Should Brits find themself needing a sexual health check-up this festive party season, there are quick and discreet testing options available by providers such as Your Sexual Health - select an in-person clinic or order an at-home self-testing kit online.”

Find out more about the survey or your nearest clinic at https://yoursexualhealth.co.uk/festive-fun-survey/