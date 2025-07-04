Upper Crust: Swedish Designer Delights French With Quirky Baguette Holder

Gustaf Westman has unveiled a glossy, spiral baguette holder. (Cover Media/Gustaf Westman)

French shoppers rejoice - a Swedish designer has invented the perfect baguette holder for carrying your precious bread back from the boulangerie.

Gustaf Westman has unveiled a glossy, spiral baguette holder intended to offer a playful alternative to the brown paper sleeve for France’s favourite loaf.

The handbag‑like carrier, 3D‑printed in Stockholm from recycled plastic, is finished in a high‑shine Barbie pink.

Its curved handle and corkscrew body cradle a standard baguette, allowing it to be carried under the arm like an accessory rather than shopping - it even allows you to take a bite while carrying.

The holder made its public debut in Paris on Saturday, 28 June on the first stop on Westman’s summer pop‑up tour.

Instead of hiring conventional showrooms, he is installing temporary displays inside ordinary flats across Europe in an effort to meet customers in more relaxed surroundings. Berlin and Copenhagen have already hosted the travelling exhibition, with Amsterdam and Madrid set to follow later in the season.

Best known for candy‑coloured mirrors and chunky tableware, Westman founded his eponymous studio in 2020 after switching from architecture to industrial design. His work has since expanded into exuberant collaborations, including an all‑pink Mercedes‑Benz concept car equipped with an integrated tent, picnic table and wine‑glass holders, and a multipurpose bed developed with dating app Feeld to encourage what the company describes as exploration.

The Paris launch coincides with Men’s Fashion Week.