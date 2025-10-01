Urgent warning to drivers as rutting season ‘seriously increases risk’ of deer collisions

Deer are more likely to be on the road at this time of the year.

Motorists are being advised to be alert about the danger of more deer crossing roads than usual as autumn mating season gets under way.

With darker mornings and nights presenting decreased visibility, increased activity from horny male deer during a period known as rutting season “seriously increases the risk” of collisions between the animals and vehicles.

An estimated 75,000 buck, stag, doe, hind, fawn or cow are killed as a result of being hit by cars a year. Around 20 human deaths and up to 700 injuries are also likely with even minor accidents costing the insurance industry thousands of pounds

“The changing of the seasons can present a greater risk for drivers, especially when there’s increased animal activity on or around the roadside,” said Gerry Bucke, the general manager of Adrian Flux, the UK’s largest specialist motor insurance broker.

“Motorists are not only adjusting to new conditions but they need to be aware of other things. That’s why rutting season seriously increases the risk of deer and vehicle collisions. These can not only be very scary experiences for all concerned, but sadly results in serious injuries or even death.

“So we’re urging drivers to take even more care than they usually would and to be on the lookout for deer that are likely to be on the move.”

The highest risk of a deer-vehicle collision occurring is likely to be between sunset and midnight as well as the hours immediately before and after sunrise.

Male deer are more active and visible as they cover extra ground during this time searching for females to mate with. Rising testosterone levels can increase erratic behaviour during a time of the year that sees male deer engage in fighting and other displays of aggression to secure a partner.

Mr Bucke, in an article providing advice for drivers on the topic, added: “A collision with a deer can happen at any time of the year. But it’s more likely to be now and we want to do what we can to help prevent collisions.

“Take extra care when travelling through wooded areas or forests and remember if you see one deer, another one - or more - may quickly follow. Being alert, and aware, can really help at times like this."