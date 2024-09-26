US states with the most cocaine-using adults

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A new report reveals the states with the highest rates of adults using cocaine the most.

Colorado has the highest number of cocaine users over the age of 18- with three in 100 (3.06%) people admitting to using it over the past year.

Vermont has the second-highest number of cocaine users, with 2.99% of users over 18 in the past year.

Wyoming has the lowest number, with 1.29% of adults admitting to using cocaine over the past year.

The study by the addiction treatment resource Addiction Treatment Magazine uses the most recent data for 2022 from Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration’s (SAMHSA) National Survey on Drug Use and Health.

The ranking determines how many adults over the age of 18 have used cocaine within the past year across each state.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Cocaine

Colorado has the highest number of cocaine users, with an estimated 138,000 adults over 18. The data shows that 3.06% of adults in Colorado used cocaine over the past year.

Vermont has the second-highest number of cocaine users over 18, at an estimated 16,000 people. Vermont has 2.99% users over the past year.

Rhode Island is the third state with the most cocaine users over 18, with an estimated 23,000 people, and 2.67% of them have used it over the past year.

Massachusetts has the fourth-highest number of cocaine users over 18, with an estimated 146,000 people, which is 2.61% of the population using cocaine in the past year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In fifth position is California, with an estimated 754,000 adults using cocaine. 2.51% of Californians have used cocaine over the past year.

Ranking sixth through tenth are Ohio, New York, Connecticut, Louisiana, and Oregon.

Wyoming has the lowest number of cocaine users over 18, at an estimated 6,000, which is 1.29% of the state using cocaine over the past year.

A spokesperson for Addiction Treatment Magazinecommented on the findings: “Cocaine addiction has been a significant public health concern for decades.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Cocaine can lead to both physical and psychological dependence, and its use is associated with a wide range of negative health, social, and economic outcomes.

“Younger adults are at a particularly high risk for developing substance use disorders, including cocaine addiction, because their brains are still developing.

“There is no single cure for cocaine addiction, but there is a combination of treatments addressing both the physical and psychological aspects of addiction.”