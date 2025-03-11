Using a traffic cone to save a parking space risks a fine and even jail time

PARKING NIGHTMARE: Using a traffic cone to save a space could land you in trouble

Homeowners have been warned that putting a traffic cone or wheelie bin outside their property to save a parking space could land them with a hefty fine.

Residents in many parts of the country find it an exhausting battle to park outside or even close to their own property.

With the UK hosting many traditional terraced houses or roadside abodes, plenty come without their own driveway. This can lead to frustration and arguments between otherwise harmonious inhabitants.

The situation often leads some attempting to “save” a spot by leaving objects such as traffic cones on the road outside their homes.

But while this may seem a harmless and even practical solution, experts at Select Car Leasing have revealed that it's illegal and could therefore land you in trouble with the law.

Graham Conway, managing director of Select Car Leasing, said: "It's an often overlooked fact that public roads don't belong to those whose houses are on them, but are instead the property of the local authority.

"That means you don't have the right to a specific spot on a public highway.

"Anyone with a roadworthy and taxed vehicle can park in a legal parking spot on a public road, provided there are no restrictions such as double yellow lines or resident-only zones."

Using traffic cones or bins to block off a parking space falls foul of Section 137 of the Highways Act, which states that it is an offence if a person "without lawful authority or excuse, in any way wilfully obstructs the free passage along a highway".

If caught, you could face a prison sentence "not exceeding 51 weeks" and a fine. The object is also likely to be removed.

And if you have "borrowed" a parking cone from a local council or the highway authorities, this could be considered theft and leave you in the firing line for further penalties.

Graham added: "It's not just the law that this type of action brings into play - it can be considered anti-social behaviour and risk causing increased tension in residential areas.

"We hear all the time about people ending up in court over local parking disputes and it's easy to see how these matters quickly get out of hand as tempers fray.

"Much better to have a sensible conversation with your neighbours and try to find a solution that means everyone can have a fair claim to parking close to their own home."

The Select Car Leasing expert laid out some of the legal ways to ensure you have a secure parking spot.

These include applying to the local council to create a residents-only scheme, converting a front yard or garden into a driveway, or renting a nearby space from someone who doesn't use it.