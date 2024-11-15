Vet charity treats 3,700 pets injured in traffic accidents every year

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

With winter being the most common time of year for road traffic accidents involving pets, a national vet charity is urging owners to be aware of the dangers that vehicles and traffic can pose ahead of Road Safety Week.

To help safeguard pets as the evenings become increasingly darker and the likelihood of road hazards increases, PDSA, the national vet charity for pets in need, along with PDSA Pet Insurance, has shared three essential tips to safeguard your furry friend.

PDSA Vet Nurse Gemma Renwick said: “Each year, PDSA treats around 3,700 pets that have been involved in road traffic accidents – costing the charity potentially over £1million every year. Whilst a winter walk offers an essential opportunity for you and your pet to enjoy fresh air and exercise, it’s crucial to be aware of the dangers of dark and busy roads.

“Should the worst happen and a pet is seriously injured in a road traffic accident , it could cost pet owners thousands of pounds if specialist or intensive veterinary care is needed to save them – so I’d always recommend owners plan ahead and take out a pet insurance policy to help cover the cost of any unexpected veterinary treatment.

Be visible

“Preparedness and visibility are crucial, especially in the low light conditions at this time of year. Make sure your dog is microchipped and wears a collar with up-to-date identification details – not only is it a legal requirement but preparing in this way will help keep your pet safe.

“Whilst it’s always better to walk dogs in daylight, it isn’t always possible during winter months – so make sure drivers can see both you and your pet clearly. Wearing bright-coloured clothing or even a high visibility jacket will help drivers spot you, whilst an LED collar or high visibility dog coat will ensure your furry friend can be seen.

“Reflective collars may make it easier for drivers to spot cats when they’re exploring near roads, but make sure it’s a ‘quick release’ type so they can’t get caught anywhere. Better still, keep your cat indoors at night and only let them out during daylight hours to help them stay safe. To encourage your cat to do this, try feeding them as it begins to get dark — they will get used to the schedule and return home for food before nightfall. To help them to be happy staying indoors overnight, provide them with plenty of sleeping places, toys and scratch posts. And don’t forget their litter tray!

Plan and prepare

“Whilst you won’t be able to teach your canine companion to look left and right, you can use simple commands to help keep them safe. When approaching a road with your dog on a lead, first ask them to ‘sit’ and ‘wait’. Once your dog is sat calmly and you’re happy the road is clear, give the command to ‘walk’ and cross together carefully. This way, your dog will learn to automatically sit and wait for your command before crossing any road.

“When planning your walking route, avoid high-speed, busy roads without pavements and use pedestrian crossings whenever possible. If you find it difficult to cross a road safely, consider returning by the same route you came.

Lead by example

“At any time of year, you should avoid using extender leads near roads, as they don’t provide the necessary control to keep your dog safe. A short, strong lead attached to a well-fitted collar or harness is much better and will prevent your pet from suddenly dashing off. Whilst your pet may be well-behaved, never let them off the lead near roads, as accidents with vehicles can happen in an instant.

“Sticking to these tips will help keep your beloved pets safe from the dangers of roads and traffic – as well as avoiding any unexpected veterinary costs. Remember, a little preparation and training can go a long way in ensuring that your walks are safe and enjoyable for both you and your furry friend.”

PDSA’s insurance partner, PDSA Pet Insurance, offers a range of policies to cover cats and dogs for accidents and illness, as well as providing access to a 24/7 veterinary helpline. Every policy sold raises funds for the charity’s life-saving veterinary work.