Huge waves and battering winds have washed away newly-painted huts into the ocean. The video, taken by local resident Stacey Lewin, shows at least two colourful beach huts being swept away into the sea, as the Met Office issued a yellow weather warning today.

Stacey, who only lives moments away from the dramatic scene, said: "I was quite shocked at just how bad the weather was. I only live five minutes away and the weather didn't seem that bad.” She spotted the huts at around 6,40pm on Monday in the sea at Falmouth. “They've only just been put back and re-painted. Sad times but just shoes how powerful and dangerous the sea can be."