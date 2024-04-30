Watch: Dramatic rescue of man stranded on cliff in 'hazardous' landslide zone

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Video shows how a man who was stranded on an ‘inaccessible’ cliff face was rescued after he alerted help - by setting fire to his newspaper. With no battery-charge on his phone, retired geologist Bryn Austin, 71, used a lighter, some newspaper and packaging leftover from an Easter egg – to start a small fire in order to draw attention to himself in the remote location. During a huge search operation involving the National Police Air Service, officers quickly discovered that Bryn’s position was inaccessible - but he was found with assistance of a thermal imaging camera, night vision goggles and powerful onboard spotlight.

Stuck in a hazardous landslide

Bryn went to study the landslide at Fairlight Glen in East Sussex while visiting family in the area. He had taken a steep route down towards the beach, but lost his bearings on his return. Police were called shortly after 10pm, when relatives became worried especially as it was getting dark.

Stranded geologist winched to safety

The HM Coastguard search and rescue helicopter from Lydd was therefore deployed – assisted by Coastguard Rescue Teams from Hastings, Rye Bay, Bexhill and Romney Marsh, and the RNLI's all-weather lifeboat from Eastbourne and Pett Level Independent Rescue Boat – and Bryn was winched to safety.

‘Newspaper saved my life’

He credits his trusty newspaper for saving his life. “As well as providing brilliant content, it also comes in handy when I go for a walk and want to sit down without getting wet. But in this instance, it saved my life.” The retired geologist said landslides can be ‘hazardous’ but he stayed calm and went prepared.

“The cliff edge was really dodgy. I managed to find a stable position and thought it would be an ideal place to wait it out. I’d like to thank every single person who was involved in what was a life-or-death situation for me.”

