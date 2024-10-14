Walk to School Month: Bag tag donation delights pupils

Pupils at a primary school in Winchcombe are now more visible on their walks to and from school thanks to a donation of reflective bag tags from homebuilder Bromford.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

100 bag tags were donated to Gretton Primary School for the second year in a row, with the aim of arming all students at the school with a glow-in-the-dark tag to ensure they can be seen easily, especially as the nights continue to draw in earlier through the autumn and winter seasons.

Walk to School Month takes place each October, encouraging students and parents to avoid their vehicles and take the opportunity to commute on foot if possible.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

According to the National Travel Survey 2023, 47 per cent of trips to and from school were made by walking among children aged five to ten, just one per cent above the all-time low of 46 per cent during the pandemic.

Gretton Primary School sits just over a mile from Bromford’s flagship Merret Place development, its largest ever own-built new homes site. Merret Place is providing 100 high-quality homes, 50 through Shared Ownership and 50 through outright sale, with residents already moved in.

Adam Sallis, Headteacher at Gretton Primary School said: “We’re incredibly grateful to Bromford for this generous donation which covers all pupils and all ages across our school, helping them to be more visible on their journeys to and from school.

“Anything that helps encourage children and/or parents to walk to school is helpful, and this will mean they feel safer to do so, allowing them to do more exercise and take in fresh air and nature throughout the day.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Catherine Jarrett, Director of Sales and Marketing at Bromford, said: “We’re pleased to have extended our relationship with Gretton Primary School, ensuring that children at our developments and in the Winchcombe area can enjoy their walks to school while being safer in doing so.

“Winchcombe is a fantastic area to walk around and we’re delighted to be contributing towards the need to encourage more children to walk to school, helping friendships blossom and encouraging further exercise.”

Bromford currently has a variety of homes at Merret Place in Winchcombe. To find out more about the development, visit Merret Place, Shared Ownership - Bromford or contact the sales team on 0800 916 0500 or [email protected].

Bromford is part of the National Shared Ownership campaign supported by the National Housing Federation. The campaign to raise awareness of Shared Ownership, supported by almost 50 organisations. For more information, please visit https://www.housing.org.uk/our-work/affordable-home-ownership/shared-ownership/.

For more information on Bromford Shared Ownership, please visit @BromfordSales on Instagram: Bromford Sales (@bromfordsales)